Charlize Theron, 48, surprises fans with latest update: 'I got married'

Charlize TheronCharlize Theron playfully shocked her fans with a surprising announcement on Instagram, declaring, "Oh I got married. Love you honey," accompanied by a photo that left followers buzzing with excitement.

This unexpected news came on the heels of a humorous moment during the 2024 Oscars, where the Old Guard actress found herself at the center of a comedic skit involving Guillermo Rodriguez from Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During the ceremony, Guillermo, known for his lively and offbeat humor, took the opportunity to distribute tequila to the audience, proclaiming his love for his "beautiful wife, Ms. Charlize Theron."

This declaration, although part of a bit, led to the 48-year-old’s playful Instagram post, where she seemed to embrace the joke with good humor, much to the delight of her fans and followers.

Dressed elegantly in a silver Christian Dior silk gown, Charlize was visibly surprised by Guillermo's affectionate toast but joined in the laughter, enjoying a shot of tequila and sharing a lighthearted moment with those around her. "Wow," she remarked, "I didn't know we were married."

Away from the humorous antics of award shows, Charlize's personal life has been a topic of interest.

The Fast X actress, who is a devoted mother to her daughters Jackson, 12, and August, 8, was last known to be in a relationship with model and brand consultant Alex Dimitrijevic.

Despite her high-profile status, Charlize has been candid about her cautious approach to romance.

In a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she expressed a sense of being "out of practice" when it comes to dating, highlighting her hesitance to dive back into the dating pool.

This sentiment was echoed in a previous conversation with Drew Barrymore in 2020 on The Drew Barrymore Show, where Charlize admitted to not having dated anyone seriously for over five years.

Charlize's reflections on love and dating reveal a woman who values substance and genuine connection over superficial encounters.

She shared with Barrymore that any potential partner would need to bring something meaningful and enriching to her already fulfilling life.

“I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you gotta come with a lot of game,” she said. “Not the kind of game that we think of. The kind of game that’s like: ‘My life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better,’ because I just won’t accept anything less.”

