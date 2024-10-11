Susan Lucci has shared a series of gorgeous pictures of her years with late husband Helmut Huber, on what would have been his 86th birthday.

"Happy Birthday in Heaven, Honey—you wonderful handsome man you," she captioned the reel of pictures and videos of memories from their years together.

Many of the moments saw Helmut in the kitchen, sharpening knives and plating up delicious dishes for his wife, selfies with close friends, and Helmut holding a newborn baby close to his chest. See the video below:

Susan Lucci posts emotional tribute to late husband on special occasion

Susan and Helmet dated for three weeks in 1969 before they married on September 13 1969. Helmut also worked as the All My Children actress' manager, and the pair welcomed two children together, Liza and Andreas.

He passed away in 2022.

© Ron Galella Helmut and Susan during Entertainment Tonight & ABC-TV Party at Tavern on the Green

"A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply," the family statement read.

"With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club."

"Helmut's passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend," a statement from Lucci's publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, said. "The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

© Cindy Ord Helmut and Susan attend The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection in 2020

As a younger man he was asked to join the Austrian Ski Team but instead chose to complete his apprenticeship at the Hotel Maria Theresia, where he became an esteemed chef.

He was also a TV producer and became a US citizen in 1994.

© Frazer Harrison Susan poses with a "Lifetime Achievement Award" in the press room during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

Susan also mentioned her husband in 2023 when she thanked him for his years of love and dedication as she was honored by the Television Academy with the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award.

Holding back tears, Susan took to the stage and thanked the Academy, her family and fans for the honor, as well as her late husband.

"The icing on the cake for me tonight is that my son Andreas is with me," Susan concluded her speech.

"It means so much to me to have you here with me, honey. I feel your dad's presence here with us, and I thank my husband Helmet Huber because he had everything to do with me standing here tonight and receiving this incredible award."