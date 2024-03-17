Paris Hilton throws lavish pink-themed party with son Phoenix as her special guest

Paris Hilton commemorated her 43rd birthday with a spectacular celebration that perfectly captured her essence and style.

Just a few days after celebrating her mother Kathy's 65th birthday, Paris was truly "Sliving" – a term she coined that blends 'living' and 'slaying' together – during the belated birthday bash.

The festivities unfolded in a Barbie pink lounge, meticulously designed to reflect Paris's vibrant personality and love for all things pink.

On February 17, Paris offered her fans a glimpse into the exclusive party through her Instagram Stories, revealing a dazzling setup adorned with silver sofas, a white carpet, and bright pink lights that bathed the room in a warm, inviting glow.

The décor was accentuated with silver reflective balls and crystal chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, beneath the bold 'Sliving' sign that stood as a testament to Paris's unique slang.

The walls, draped in curtains, were embellished with large, captivating photos of Paris from over the years, celebrating her journey and influence.

© Instagram Phoenix recently turned one

In true Paris Hilton fashion, the party featured pink Jell-O shots, aligning with the night's theme and adding a playful touch to the evening. Expressing her gratitude, Paris tagged @wifeoftheparty in her Instagram Story, lauding the impeccable party planning with a heartfelt message, "You killed it! Love you."

The guest list was nothing short of stellar, with celebrities like Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Jordan Lutes, aka Jutes, and socialite Michael Braun making appearances.

Paris Hilton and her family - including baby daughter London

Demi Lovato, the acclaimed "Heart Attack" singer, took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting, "Currently #sliving @parishilton this was amazing, happy late bday sis!!" The night even included a moment of fun in a large ball pit, captured in a video shared by the MTV Video Music Award winner.

Among the guests was a very special attendee – Paris's one-year-old son, Phoenix. Dressed adorably in brown, black, and white Burberry plaid pants with suspenders over a white T-shirt, Phoenix was the picture of cuteness.

© Instagram Paris Hilton with her family

He was seen grooving to the music, under the watchful eye of his DJ mother, who affectionately dubbed him "My Mini Sliver" in a story shared on her Instagram.

A TikTok clip revealed the birthday girl herself dazzling in a shimmering silver dress adorned with sequins, her blonde hair styled in a high ponytail with a curled tendril framing one side of her face.

Diamond star-shaped earrings added a touch of elegance to her look. The video humorously noted, "Clubitis is hereditary," as Phoenix danced to "Caribbean Queen" by Billy Ocean, highlighting the joyous atmosphere that even the youngest could enjoy.

© Instagram Paris Hilton with her adorable son

Paris mused, "Sliving with #BabyP is more fun than going out in the early 2000s," showcasing the unforgettable and heartwarming moments of the celebration.

Notably absent from the festivities was Phoenix's little sister, London, aged four, though the night remained a memorable celebration of Paris Hilton's life and her journey as a mother, influencer, and entrepreneur.

