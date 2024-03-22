William Shatner shocks fans with his appearance as he turns 93 - see Star Trek star now

Space looks good on William Shatner who had fans doing a double-take when he stepped out the day before his 93rd birthday in Los Angeles.

The Star Trek legend looked decades younger than his age as he put on a youthful appearance at the premiere of his documentary, You Can Call Me Bill on March 21.

In the photos, William was smiling and looked casual and carefree in a cool leather jacket and grey shirt.

The star - who is most famous for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek - been busy promoting his documentary which takes a deep dive into his decades-long career and life.

He told People ahead of the premier that he felt a little "awkward" about the project.

© Getty Images William Shatner as James T. Kirk, the captain of the Starship Enterprise

"It's a documentary about me, and I'm expected to help sell it by going out and talking about me, and I don't like to talk about me," he said.

"In doing a serious film that in the end, my children and my children's children watch, I didn't want to be facetious or marginal about any of the answers."

© Getty Images William Shatner attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "You Can Call Me Bill"

William added: "So there I am somewhat naked, a mixed metaphor, if you will. And so the film is more the truth and more about me than I can manage, or as much as I can manage, but it's a little awkward. It's like getting undressed."

While promoting the documentary on Today this week, host Craig Melvin asked his guest the secret to his longevity.

© Getty Images William Shatner showed off his sense of humor

William quipped: "Don't tell anybody," while remarking on his age.

He previously confessed that he wanted to make his latest documentary "as a way of reaching out after I die".

© Getty William has released a new documentary at 93

As a grandfather-of-five, he's incredibly family orientated, and told The Guardian in 2014: "Being a grandparent is the greatest joy for me. I have the time now to grab a grandchild and talk, and hug and kiss them and make sure that I'm taking time to be with them and to give them some aspect of the things I've learned'.

"Family life is totally encompassing."

His recent appearance set social media alight, with fans called him "age-defying" with many in disbelief at William's age.

