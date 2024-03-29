Scott Disick's appearance sparks reaction as he shares brand new photo

Scott Disick has been keeping a low profile over the past few months and while he's been occasionally posting pictures on his social media accounts, he rarely uploads any of himself.

However, this week, The Kardashians star delighted fans after sharing a new photo of himself taken during a trip to the shopping mall.

Scott was all smiles as he posed in an all black outfit, and his followers were quick to share their joy at seeing a new picture of the reality star. "He's back!" one wrote, while another commented: "You look so happy!" A third added: "Great to see you Scott, my favorite Kardashian!"

Scott then went on to share a sweet photo of his youngest son Reign, nine, enjoying a burger at The Polo Bar. Scott shares Reign, along with 11-year-old Penelope and Mason, 14, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney has since gone on to marry Blink 182 star Travis Baker, and the pair welcomed baby son Rocky in November. Scott and Kourtney co-parent their children, both living close to each other in Calabasas, California.

Scott Disick shared a rare photo of himself on social media

The former couple previously opened up about this during a discussion on Poosh's website in 2020.

Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

The Kardashians star also posted a picture of his son Reign during their dinner out

More recently during an episode of The Kardashians in 2022, Scott gave a fresh insight into co-parenting with his former partner, following her marriage to Travis.

In a confessional, Scott admitted: "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as kind of a best friend. Now we're really just more of co-parenters. I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

Scott Disick and daughter Penelope

He then went on to acknowledge that Kourtney was "in a real thing," with regards to her relationship with Travis. As well as appearing on The Kardashians, Scott also has a successful clothing line, Talentless.

He opened up about the drawbacks and benefits that come with fame during an interview with GQ. "Being in the limelight has its benefits and drawbacks. Ultimately, I try to not let it change me as a person.

© Getty Scott shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian

"For sure, building and working on the Talentless brand has been great for me: it feeds my creative process; it's an amazing stress reliever," he said.

