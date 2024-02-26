Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope pictured following emotional family reunion

Kourtney Kardashian's family have been separated over the past few weeks as her youngest three children have joined her in Australia to support Travis Barker on his Blink 182 tour.

The Kardashians star was joined by daughter Penelope, 11, son Reign, nine, and baby son Rocky, three months, but this weekend, she marked the end of their time staying in their current Airbnb, with Penelope and Reign heading back to LA.

Penelope was pictured at dad Scott Disick's house in Calabasas in several snapshots posted on his Instagram over the weekend, having enjoyed an emotional reunion.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's daughter showcases impressive dance moves

The former couple's oldest son Mason, 14, is thought to have stayed in the US the entire time.

It is thought that Travis stayed behind in Australia, as Blink 182 still have several shows in Melbourne and Sydney throughout the beginning of March.

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope was reunited with her dad Scott Disick after spending time in Australia

In one sweet photo posted on doting dad Scott's Instagram account, Penelope was seen doing her homework, and in another, she was beaming while posing with her friends for a "girls night".

Over the weekend, the Poosh founder had shared several photos from their trip to Australia, taken from the rental home they had been staying in.

Penelope Disick at dad Scott's house with her friends

Reflecting on the happy memories, she wrote: "Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish. Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!"

While Kourtney and Scott are no longer together, the pair amicably co-parent their three children, and live close to each other in Calabasas.

© Instagram Kourtney with baby Rocky and daughter Penelope during their Australia trip

Scott is still very much part of the family too, and is often seen at Kardashian events.

Kourtney and Travis' trip to Australia was particularly poignant for the couple, as it was not only Rocky's first trip abroad, but one of the longest flights Travis would have been on following his plane accident over a decade ago.

The musician previously praised his wife for helping him "heal" and find the strength to fly again following the ordeal. In August 2021, he traveled to Cabo San Lucas on a plane with Kourtney, his first plane ride in 13 years.

Chatting to the LA Times about how he was "healed" by the power of love, the star explained: "I think the power of love really helped me. Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us. "It takes a little piece of my life every time I fly.

"The amount of stress and anxiety it causes is just unbearable. It brings up all this old trauma, and sometimes I'm like, 'Is this worth it?'

Scott is a doting dad

"But I don't like anything having a hold on me, either — I don't like being afraid, and I don't like having things from my past control my future."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.