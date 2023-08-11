Sandra Bullock's closest Hollywood friends that are rallying around her

Sandra Bullock can count on her many Hollywood friends to comfort her, after she had to bid farewell to her partner, Bryan Randall, as he passed away following a battle with ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease. Bryan's remains were reportedly cremated following his passing.

The Speed star has a wide range of Hollywood A-listers that she can count on for the support, including best friend Jennifer Aniston and The Help star Octavia Spencer, who has spoken about the loss that Sandra has experienced. Find out about Sandra's Hollywood friends who have her back.

Jennifer Aniston

© Charley Gallay

Sandra and Jennifer became fast friends after they met at the Golden Globes after being introduced by their mutual ex-boyfriend, Tate Donovan. "Yes, and we were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say 'our' because you and I both partook of this one human being," Jennifer joked in an interview with Stylist, before revealing that their second meeting came at a wedding with Sandra buying a shot for the Friends star.

Sandra has likewise been very positive about her friend, in the same interview describing her as "a beautiful woman who has extraordinary timing, [which is] impossible to find".

Octavia Spencer

© Steve Granitz

Octavia and Sandra have been firm friends since 1995 when they both worked on A Time To Kill, before reuniting in 2005 for Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous. In a touching statement, the Oscar-winner paid tribute to Bryan, and noted how her friend would be going through a very tough time. "My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall," she shared.

Matthew McConaughey

© Frazer Harrison

Not only are Sandra and Matthew great buddies, but they're also ex-partners after dating following their roles in A Time To Kill. Despite parting ways, the former flames have kept close, with Sandra saying they have a mutual respect and deep love for one another. "No matter where he is in his life or where I am in mine — he could be married — I know we would stay close," she mused.

Chelsea Handler

© Barry King

One of Sandra's closest friends is Chelsea Handler, who is also gal pals with Jennifer Aniston. In 2015, the trio were spotted dining in an upmarket restaurant, Craig's, following the release of Jennifer's smash hit, Cake. The ladies were reportedly laughing "all night long" and were even joined by Chandelier singer Sia.