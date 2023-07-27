Sandra Bullock parties with Jennifer Aniston, other A-listers in ultra-rare appearance

Sandra Bullock prefers keeping her personal life away from the spotlight, staying off social media and rarely giving interviews when not in the middle of a promotional cycle.

However, for her birthday on July 26, her celebrity friends came out in spades to share their love for her with hilarious tributes and throwbacks.

One of them was fellow American sweetheart Jennifer Aniston, who shared a few photos that encapsulated their friendship, and a star-studded video from a party that you can watch below.

WATCH: Sandra Bullock's celebration with fellow A-listers

In the clip, Jennifer captures the madness of baking in the kitchen with Sandra and recent Tony winner Sean Hayes while some of their friends watch and join in on the fun.

She shared a few more photos, one of Sandra drinking out of a The Morning Show mug, writing alongside it "Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!"

© Instagram Jennifer shared a birthday photo for Sandra on Instagram

And in another photo, posing alongside a group which also featured her close friend Courteney Cox, she wrote "We love you!!!" with a few heart emojis.

Sandra's co-star from 2010's The Proposal, Ryan Reynolds, shared a clip of one scene from the movie, in which their characters run into each other while completely naked and hilarity ensues.

© Instagram She could be seen surrounded by friends like Jennifer and Courteney Cox

Ever the comedian, Ryan captioned his post with: "Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"

The Oscar-winning actress did share last year that she would be taking some time away from acting and the public eye to devote to her family, specifically raising her children, Louis and Laila Bullock, aged 13 and 11 respectively.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June, she stated: "Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge.

"I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.'"

© Getty Images The star keeps her personal life away from the spotlight

The Gravity star further added: "I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it," while also explaining to Entertainment Tonight: "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."

She had begun the process of adoption with her ex-husband Jesse James back in 2009, but when they split, she decided to go at it as a solo mom, welcoming home son Louis, who was born in Louisiana in January 2010. In 2015, she announced to the world that she had welcomed his sister Laila, also born in Louisiana.

© Alamy She's devoted more time to being with family, including partner Bryan Randall and kids Laila and Louis

Sandra raises her children with her longtime partner Bryan Randall, a photographer who she has been with since 2015.