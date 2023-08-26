Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma's romance is sizzling as they share sweet kissing photo

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma are madly in love. They have become totally devoted moms to their little girl Royce but even with their worlds rotating around their baby, Rebel and Ramona showed they are still finding plenty of time for romance.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma's love story

And they are happy to share a little bit of that love with the rest of the world. The actress melted hearts with her latest romantic post on Instagram over the weekend. In the sweet photo update, Rebel smiles to the camera as her love plants a kiss on her cheek. Although it is Australia’s winter, it is a gorgeous day in Sydney where there are blue skies, the waves are rolling in, the sandy beaches stretch out behind them. The total dream!

Their romantic morning together followed a lovely dinner out and a walk with stunning views of Sydney Bridge lit up at night time. They have such a beautiful love story, having gone public with their relationship in June 2022 to having their baby in the November of that year and then getting engaged earlier this year.

© Rebel Wilson's Instagram Rebel Wilson and Ramona share a sweet moment together

Rebel talks motherhood

In recent months, in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Rebel wore her heart on her sleeve telling us rare details of motherhood and praising her love Ramona. Always going above and beyond, she too acknowledged it may be time to take a break for her own self-care.

© Instagram Rebel Wilson's fiancée Ramona Agruma poses with their daughter Royce

"Work could not be busier and I'm directing my first movie in October in Australia, but I listen to a lot of podcasts," she told HELLO! at the launch of Fluid, in partnership with Casamigos. "I do love a self-help podcast that can talk about strategies to help you manage emotions. But I am just trying to get through all the cool things that I'm doing and maybe in a year's time, I can have a break.

© Instagram Rebel Wilson posing by the pool with her daughter Royce

"I probably should have eased up but the thing with my business is you can't really just ease up and then say, 'I'll get into it next year.' I'm lucky because Ramona is such an amazing partner, she's so awesome, but that's why I'm getting up super early to spend time with Roycy, because I have to go to work and I really respect all the mothers out there. I know I'm in a lucky situation."

Rebel’s dating app Fluid has no categories, meaning you don’t have to place a label on your romance. She told us at the time: "I think it's a more complex, nuanced way of looking at sexuality and it's very refreshing. You're just a person looking for a real connection and and, and our algorithm is very different. It will learn over time if you're leaning more one way than the other – but it will always throw you a couple of wild cards. It's the first dating app that evolves with you. It learns what your preferences are, and gives you the freedom to be yourself and it changes as you do."