Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals she's getting plastic surgery after split from husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a name synonymous with one of the most heart-wrenching cases of Munchausen by proxy, is embarking on a new chapter of her life.

At 32, she is not only navigating significant life changes but also embracing a transformation that extends to her physical appearance.

Gypsy Rose has shared with People her plans to undergo rhinoplasty, a decision she describes as part of her "personal transformation journey."

"I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too," Gypsy Rose revealed.

"Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up."

This surgical procedure, set for April 5 in Lafayette, La., marks a significant step in her ongoing journey of self-discovery and reinvention.

This announcement arrives amidst revelations about Gypsy Rose's personal life, particularly her separation from Ryan Anderson, her husband of nearly two years.

The intricacies of their relationship, along with Gypsy Rose's rekindled connection with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, are slated to be explored in the forthcoming docuseries.

Gypsy Rose and Ken recently celebrated their reconnection by getting matching tattoos, a gesture of their renewed bond.

"Ken is just being a supportive friend to her," said Raina Williams, Ken's mother, confirming the duo's closeness following Gypsy Rose's split from Anderson.

This support system comes at a crucial time for Gypsy Rose, who, in her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, admitted to ongoing feelings for Ken even as she approached her wedding with Anderson.

As Gypsy Rose navigates this period of separation and personal reflection, she has turned to her family and friends for support, sharing on her private Facebook account her decision to move back with her parents.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation, and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now, I need time to let myself find… who I am," she conveyed.

The past year has been a whirlwind of change for Gypsy Rose, who was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence for her role in the conspiracy to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

This act was the culmination of a lifetime of manipulation and medical abuse at the hands of her mother, who deceived medical professionals into believing Gypsy Rose suffered from numerous illnesses.

As Gypsy Rose prepares for her upcoming surgery—a decision she's made willingly, unlike the numerous medical procedures she endured as a child—she looks forward to this new phase of life with optimism.

"I'm ready to expand, and I think that goes for every facet of my life," she shared, reflecting her readiness to embrace the future.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, premiering June 3 on Lifetime, promises viewers an intimate look into her life,

