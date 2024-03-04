Tish Cyrus reveals regret as a mother amid reports of feud with daughter Noah

Amid swirling reports of family discord, Tish Cyrus, at the age of 56, alongside her eldest daughter Brandi, 36, shared insights into her life on Wiz Khalifa's podcast, Putting It All On The Line.

The conversation veered into personal revelations, where Tish expressed a surprising regret from her past, particularly regarding her approach to parenting.

Amid the backdrop of rumored tensions with her daughter Noah, 24, Tish opened up about her late introduction to cannabis, starting at 46, and speculated on how it might have influenced her parenting style.

"I didn’t smoke pot when I had kids," Tish disclosed. "I think I would’ve been a better parent if I would’ve smoked then."

She reflected on how cannabis could have transformed mundane tasks like school projects into more enjoyable experiences, rather than sources of frustration.

Brandi, who doesn't partake herself, noticed a positive change in her mother, affirming, "You are so much better when you smoke."

Tish echoed this sentiment, marveling at how her decision-making improved post-cannabis. "This is so great, that now, like, I'm starting to understand myself," she said.

The topic of cannabis in the Cyrus family isn't new, with Miley Cyrus, Tish's most renowned daughter, openly flaunting her marijuana use during her transition to adult fame.

Tish, who was initially unhappy about Miley's cannabis use, has since embraced it, reflecting a significant shift in her perspective.

The conversation with Wiz Khalifa comes at a time when Tish is reportedly navigating a complicated relationship with her youngest daughter, Noah.

Allegations have surfaced about Tish's relationship with actor Dominic Purcell, 54, whom she married in August 2023, after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

This marriage has allegedly contributed to the tension with Noah, who, along with her brother Braison, was notably absent from Tish and Dominic's wedding.

The wedding, hosted at Miley's Malibu mansion, was a grand affair, yet the absence of Noah and Braison sparked speculation about family rifts.

Tish's marriage to Billy Ray, which began in 1993, ended in 2022 amidst "irreconcilable differences," marking the culmination of a relationship that had seen its share of challenges, including previous divorce filings by both parties that were eventually withdrawn.

The Cyrus family dynamics extend beyond Tish and her children, affecting Miley's relationship with her father, Billy Ray. This was highlighted when Miley omitted mentioning her father during her Grammy acceptance speech, signaling a possible strain in their relationship post-divorce.

Dominic Purcell's presence at the Grammys, alongside Tish, underscores the new family dynamics, with Dominic sharing heartfelt tributes to both Tish and Miley on social media. "To the hottest woman on earth, my stunningly beautiful wife. What would we all do without you?" he wrote, celebrating his new family ties.

In a candid moment on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Tish revealed the emotional toll of her divorce from Billy Ray, describing a period of "complete psychological breakdown." The separation, coinciding with the global pandemic, forced Tish to confront her deepest fears, including the prospect of being alone.

