Elsa Hosk is the ultimate beach babe in must-have floral bikini

We often wonder when the day will come where Elsa Hosk wears something we don't desperately want. The Victoria's Secret model has perfect style and while we know that's quite the statement, it's completely true.

Elsa's latest look to glide straight to the top our 2023 wish list came in the form of an It-girl bikini set by Heavy Manners. Featuring a soft lemon-yellow gingham backdrop and a sweet bubblegum pink floral print, the two piece made for a cheery yet cheeky beachside look.

Of course, being an outfit crafted by Elsa, the ensemble would not be complete without a designer handbag. For this particular look, Elsa accessorized with a leather woven bag by Bottega Venetta which boasted a sunny shade of baby yellow.

A large circular pendant adorned her neck which drew the eye, and she wore her platinum blonde locks tied up in a messy high bun.

Elsa Hosk opted for a summery floral swimset

The mother-of-one took to social media to share her beach babe attire with her doting fashion followers online. She captioned the post: "bunsss out," adding a flower and sun emoji into the mix.

Like us, the star's fans gushed over the selection of pictures, keen to know where Elsa's bikini was sourced from. "Screaming over this," one wrote, while another said: "Danggg." A third added: "Gorgeous Elsa," and a fourth noted: "A dream."

The model nailed beachside chic

Adding to her inventory of awe-inspiring outfits, Elsa recently stepped out in a boyish suit which was a winter staple. Featuring a dark navy hue, an oversized fit, high-waisted trousers and a slouchy yet sophisticated touch, the set effortlessly served up cool-girl charm, especially when paired with a sporty white bandeau.

Elsa's look was sourced from her eponymous clothing line Helsa which she founded earlier this year. Not only is she skilled on the runway and in front of a camera, but the star clearly has creative flair inside the studio too.

