Gypsy Rose Blanchard's $97k Missouri home where mother Dee Dee was murdered has new residents

After serving eight years of a ten year sentence for second-degree murder, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now busy navigating a life outside of prison.

If you're not familiar with the case, which was first popularised in the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, and then dramatized in the award-winning Hulu show The Act, Gypsy's mother Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard feigned and induced illness in her daughter for more than two decades.

Gypsy went through multiple surgeries during her childhood, was fed through a feeding tube, used a wheelchair, had her hair shaved to mimic a chemotherapy patient, and had most of her teeth pulled - a result of being a victim of Munchausen by proxy incited by her mother.

In 2015, Gypsy's boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, stabbed Dee Dee to death in their home in Springfield, Missouri.

What happened to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's childhood home?

To this day, the Blanchards' former home where Gypsy's mother was murdered still exists, though it has been given a new address in order to deter potential tourists from locating the home.

After Dee Dee's murder in 2015, the home was sold in August 2021 for $97,090, and according to TMZ, a mother and daughter now live there.

© Greene County Sheriff Photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard with her late mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard provided by the Greene County Sheriff office

Much to the dismay of neighbours and local residents, the Springfield 'murder house' has become a hotspot for "out of state" visitors who stop to take photographs of the house, causing local traffic congestion and keeping the haunting history of the house a dark reality for its new inhibitors.

Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization which seeks to build affordable housing, previously gifted Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee the Springfield home since they believed the pair needed financial assistance due to Gypsy’s alleged medical issues.

© Greene County Sheriff's Office Gypsy Rose Blanchard's childhood home is believed to have new residents

The charity has since filed two claims against the Blanchard estate, alleging it was owed money on account of two separate promissory notes and deeds of trust, per the Springfield News-Leader.

The candy pink home - which has since been repainted a pastel blue shade - was fitted with an accessible ramp to facilitate Gypsy's use of a wheelchair, which has since been removed.

Where is Gypsy Rose Blanchard living now?

Life has been nothing short of a whirlwind since she was released from prison on parole in December 2023. Gypsy left prison a married woman after tying the knot with a Louisiana teacher named Ryan Anderson in a prison ceremony in July 2022.

© Getty Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her ex-husband Ryan Anderson attend "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City

Shortly after her release, her e-book Released: Conversations on The Eve of Freedom was published, and Gypsy became an overnight Internet sensation after documenting her post-jail lifestyle on TikTok and Instagram.

In March 2024, Gypsy deleted all her social media accounts and announced her separation from Ryan.

She revealed in a Facebook post prior to deleting her accounts that she was moving back in with her dad and stepmom.