Who is Joe Alwyn dating after Taylor Swift split?

Is Joe Alwyn dating anyone following his split from Taylor Swift? Here's what we know...

Taylor Swift fans from around the world were devastated when it was confirmed that the pop star had broken up with her long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn after over six years in early 2023. Joe, a British actor who has starred in movies including The Favourite, Catherine Called Birdy and Boy Erased, has remained very private about the split – but is he seeing anyone new? Find out more about who he is dating here…

Is Joe Alwyn dating anyone?

Joe, 32, has yet to confirm a relationship with anyone since breaking up with Taylor, 33, in April 2023, but the internet has been rife with reports that he was dating Emma Laird, his 24-year-old co-star for the upcoming movie The Brutalist. The rumors came after Emma shared a series of photos on Instagram including one of Joe on an e-scooter alongside the caption: "Moments in March" with a love heart emoji. However, it is widely believed that the pair are not romantically involved.

Of course, since Joe is a deeply private person, and was only seen very rarely in public with Taylor throughout their relationship, it would be unlikely if he went public with a blossoming relationship. However, the star did recently break his social media silence since the split with a series of snapshots from his life, which he shared alongside a wave emoji and a camera emoji.

© Instagram Swifties went wild over the rare sighting of Joe on Emma's Instagram

The photos included a throwback snap of himself dressed as Robin Hood, as well as a wooden chair in a house by the coast, an ivy covered house and a performance from Bon Iver – but didn't contain a hint of any current romance.

© Joe Alwyn/Instagram Joe Alwyn dressed as Robin Hood as a child

Why did Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift split?

While both parties have been tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding their split, the most telling details of the break-up have perhaps come from Taylor's single 'You're Losing Me', with the lyrics reading: "You say, 'I don't understand,' and I say, 'I know you don't'/ We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won't."

Another lyric read: "And I wouldn't marry me either/A pathological people pleaser/Who only wanted you to see her."

Otherwise, details about their split have come from sources, with People reporting that Joe struggled with Taylor's fame, while it was also reported that they split over differences in their personalities.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split in early 2023

Despite sources calling the split amicable, fans noticed that several of the Lover singer's close friends unfollowed Joe from social media after the break-up, including Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid.

What have Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn said about each other?

While Joe and Taylor very rarely spoke about one another in public during their six-year relationship, Taylor spoke about Joe in her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana. She said: "I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life.

"We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just happy."

The couple kept their relationship private

Speaking to Vogue in 2018, Joe added: "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work."

© Instagram Joe Alwyn smiles in black sunglasses

He also told MR PORTER: "I don't think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being 'strangely private.' Fine. But I don’t think it is … I think it’s normal."