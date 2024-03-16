Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick were in the mood to celebrate on Friday as they both honored their daughter, Sosie Bacon's 32nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kyra shared a photo of Sosie wearing a black dress and a vivid orange coat as she posed beside a cow while making a silly expression.

"Happy happy birthday @sosiebacon - may you be surrounded by strange animals forever. Love you," Kyra penned.

© Instagram Sosie looks just like her mom

Kevin also paid tribute to his daughter by sharing a video he had cut together which featured Sosie dancing to PREP's 2022 cover of Harry Styles' "As It Was" while he mimicked her moves alongside it.

"Happy birthday @sosiebacon. I'll never stop dancing with ya, baby," Kevin captioned the clip.

He also took to his Story and shared an adorable throwback photo of Sosie as a child resting her head against his chest, which he captioned: "Happy birthday to my beloved baby girl."

From the photos, Sosie's resemblance to her mom is evident with both sharing strikingly similar facial features.

Sosie has followed her parent's footsteps into the acting world and she has made them incredibly proud as she makes a name in her own right.

In 2022, Sosie enjoyed success with the horror movie Smile, and proud dad Kevin opened up about watching his daughter step up to the role after admitting he didn't know she had set her heart on an acting career until she was in her early twenties.

© Instagram Kevin shared a sweet childhood photo of Sosie

"She's great in the movie. She's fantastic. We didn't know she was really interested in pursuing any kind of an acting career," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"But when she finally, in her early 20s, decided that this is what she wanted to do, she dropped out of college and moved to L.A. and really started doing all the right stuff. Pounding the pavement, doing self-tape after self-tape, and studying."

He continued: "When she got this part in Smile, even knowing how hard she had worked, and knowing she was good, when I saw the movie I was just really taken aback with, not only with how great she was but also how hard that role was, because it's one of those parts where there is no break.

© Getty Images Sosie is an actor like her parents

"Usually, you start out and the character's pretty happy for at least, you know, 15 minutes or 20 minutes before everything becomes horrible. But that's a movie where the stress level is [insane]. I was very proud of her."

Kevin and Kyra are also proud parents to son Travis, a musician and composer.

© Getty Images Travis is a musician and composer

The couple have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

© Getty Sosie and Travis both work in the industry

Kyra added: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful.

"The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

