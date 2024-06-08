David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg settle multi-million pound lawsuit – details

David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg have settled their lawsuit after David's company, DB Ventures Limited, sued Mark's F45 Training brand over an endorsement deal he alleges he was "duped" into signing.

On 6 June, a press release confirmed that the dispute had been settled and that David would remain with F45 Training as an investor. Speaking for DB Ventures, Dan Dienst, the executive vice-chairman of Authentic Brands Group said: "We are pleased to have settled this issue and to retain our investment in F45, and wish the team all the best for the future."

© Getty Images David will remain as an investor with F45

Meanwhile, Tom Dowd, the CEO of F45, added: "For a long time, F45 has been – and continues to be – a supporter of Beckham, as he has been for our brand, and are pleased to have reached a mutual business decision to resolve the matter."

Despite the confirmation of the settlement, there was no announcement about what terms had been met. David had been seeking $18.8 million in the lawsuit.

© Getty The footballer alleged tha the lost millions from the deal

The dispute arose in 2022, however it was only reported on back in April. In court documents obtained by TMZ, David's team claimed he never received the $10 million he was offered in contract negotiations, nor money from the compensatory stocks he was allegedly also promised, as they were withheld until after the company's value dipped.

The complaint alleged: "As F45's business began to falter in 2022 due to fiscal mismanagement and macroeconomic pressures, F45 withheld millions of dollars in contractually obligated consideration."

© Getty Images Mark hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with the sportsman

Mark and David haven't always had the easiest of relationships and in 2009 when the footballing legend moved into Mark's neighbourhood, the actor told the Mail: "Man, the Beckhams. It used to be so quiet on my road. Then David moves in with his family.

"Suddenly we've got paparazzi hanging out day and night. Now they'll follow any car that drives down the road. I take strong exception to that kind of thing. When I take my kids to the park I don't want strangers sticking their lenses into our faces."

© Getty Mark was worried that the Beckhams' presence could impact his family

Later in the year, he clarified his joke, explaining: "[David] wanted me to email him about something – I don't know if it was a film. I had said something, half joking, because his house is at the bottom of our hill and a lot of people hang around the area.

"So I said something like, 'I don't like him being here because of that,'. I met him and some of his sons and he seems like a nice guy … I wanted to make sure he hadn't taken that [remark] personally."