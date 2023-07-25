Loose Women's Frankie Bridge reveals heartbreak in emotional post

Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge shared an emotional post on Monday paying tribute to her beloved neighbour Susie after their "last goodbye."

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-two opted to post a carousel of poignant throwback photographs shining a light on Frankie's precious bond with her late friend Sue. And judging by the photos, the duo appeared to share an incredible, family-like bond.

© Instagram The singer penned a touching message

Alongside the snapshots, Frankie bravely penned: "Goodbyes are hard… especially the final ones… Today we said our last goodbye to Susie… the neighbour that became our family."

Overcome with emotion, she continued: "She's been there for us all through the good, the bad, the big and the small. And that's the thing that makes chosen family so special… She chose to be there!

© Instagram Frankie shared a carousel of sweet snaps

"She's been my biggest fan and biggest cheerleader throughout my whole life. There's nothing she hasn't been a part of. She'd have hated today, because it was all about her! [red heart emoji] Sorry Sue… but we love you! X"

Frankie's 1.5 million followers were quick to flood the comments section with thoughtful messages.

"I'm so sorry my darling. I know how much she meant to you," wrote one, while a second noted: " I'm sorry to hear of Sue's passing, we bought Sue's house in 2020.

© Getty The star is a familiar face on ITV's Loose Women

"Such a lovely lady, she wanted a family to grow up there and she was so pleased to know we have two young children. It's our dream home. Thinking of you Sue."

A third chimed in: "Such a lovely lady and such lovely memories of Sue. Sending my love to you all," and a fourth sweetly added: "Sending you all lots of love. She is definitely a special one!"

Frankie's emotional update comes after she revealed her sense of mum guilt in her recent column with HELLO!

© Instagram Frankie shares two children with her husband

The star, who is a doting mother to sons Parker and Carter, explained: "I'm forever trying to crack the work/life balance, as we all are. That mum guilt is not something to be sniffed at!

"Some weeks I get it right, others not so much. I love being a mum to Parker and Carter and know time is going so fast."

WATCH: Frankie Bridge Reveals Son Carter Was Left Unimpressed With Her 'Short' Attire

"I'm lucky to have a supportive husband and we both try and make sure one of us is there with the boys, if the other is working," Frankie said of her husband Wayne Bridge.

"It's certainly not perfect but we try our best and make sure to take a moment and readjust if things feel off balance! But it's very much a work in progress!"

Frankie and her husband Wayne tied the knot in 2014, one year after the songstress welcomed her firstborn, Parker.

They exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including the bride's bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White. The ceremony took place at Woburn Abbey, with guests moving on to celebrate the reception in a marquee erected in the grounds of Woburn Abbey.