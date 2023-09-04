Pierce Brosnan cozies up to wife Keely in amorous date night photo

The James Bond actor and the journalist have been married since 2001

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan certainly felt the love as evidenced by a new photo the actor shared from what appeared to be a rare date.

The 70-year-old took to Instagram with a brand new snap of himself with his arms wrapped around his wife, 59, both subtly twinning in blue and sunglasses.

The photo was simply captioned: "Sending love [heart emoji] to all," and received a barrage of responses from fans, who praised the couple for standing the test of time.

VIDEO: Pierce Brosnan shares hopeful message with fans from inside his Hawai'i home

"You guys have always been so sexy and cute together. And you just get better with age! May your love continue to grow stronger than ever," one gushed, while another added: "You two are rays of shining light! Love to you both!"

A third wrote: "You as a couple are so sweet!!! I can see the love!" while a fourth replied: "Nowadays a love that lasts this long is very rare."

Pierce and Keely tied the knot in August 2001, recently celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary. The Remington Steele actor was previously married to Cassandra Harris from 1980 to 1991, when she succumbed to ovarian cancer at the age of 43.

© Instagram Pierce and wife Keely cozy up in a new photo

Pierce met his eventual second wife on 8 April 1994 at a party in Mexico, where journalist Keely went to interview Cheers star Ted Danson.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye call for support after Hawaii wildfires – see other celeb reactions

She described the James Bond star as the classic "tall, dark, and handsome," but found more to him that first meets the eye. "He was captivating. Tall, dark, and handsome – everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'" she told People.

© Getty Images The two first met in 1994 at a party

Days after meeting, Pierce and Keely organized their official first date. Keely said they "sat down under the stars and he held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing. We talked until three in the morning."

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye shows pride in son Paris for latest achievement

She added: "I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man. He really likes and appreciates women."

© Instagram They tied the knot in 2001, before which they welcomed their sons Dylan and Paris

Pierce and Keely welcomed two children before their wedding – their first child, Dylan Thomas Brosnan, was born in 1997, while Paris Beckett was born in 2001, six months before their big day. The two have followed in their father's footsteps into the arts, pursuing careers as artists, models, and filmmakers.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye's son Paris makes revelation about famous dad in rare interview

Shortly after their wedding, Pierce gushed to People that their relationship was as rock solid as could be, and couldn't stop gushing about his new wife. "Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I'd send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," he said.

© Getty Images "I understand why women find him sexy, because he is an appealing man. He really likes and appreciates women."

Pierce sweetly added: "I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.