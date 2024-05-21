Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian stuns in sultry black and white lingerie video, leaving fans saying the same thing
Kourtney Kardashian stuns in sultry black and white lingerie video, leaving fans saying the same thing

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently celebrated two years of marriage as the mom-of-four shares a stunning video

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Kourtney Kardashian wowed fans as she shared a video of herself looking stunning in lingerie. 

The black and white video saw the mom-of-four pouting as she held a retro looking camera in front of a mirror. She wore a black lace top with a plunging neckline embellished with trim, with two cross necklaces accessorizing her decolletage. She wore her hair in a sleek bob with a deep side parting, opting for dramatic eye makeup and a glossy lip. 

Even though the video was in black and white, you could tell Kourtney was practically glowing in the risquéc clip, which she captioned: "Love is the highest frequency", soundtracking it with a cover of "Fly Me To The Moon".

Fans went wild over the gorgeous reel on Instagram, with sister Khloé Kardashian leading the charge as she said "Wow!!" clearly in awe.

She followed up: "Yes it is and I loooooove me some you".

"You look phenomenal", another person commented. Other fans commented: "Damn girl", and called her "beautiful".

Kourtney is clearly keeping the love alive as last week she and Travis Barker celebrated their second wedding anniversary. She shared some snaps from her wedding in Santa Barbara to the Blink-182 drummer.

Grainy photos of the celebration saw the couple kissing and embracing each other on the special day.The couple got into a vintage car, with Kourtney opting for a gorgeous white mini dress and simple lace white veil, with stand out red pumps as she lay across the leather seats. Travis wore a classic black tuxedo for the occasion.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary, May 15, just days after Travis shared a heartfelt ode to his wife on Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife", he wrote, sharing a number of photos of Kourtney with their son Rocky, who is six months old.

