Kourtney Kardashian poses in risqué mini skirt and growing bump that sparks mixed reaction from fans

Kourtney Kardashian isn't letting her growing baby bump get in the way of still dressing up in stylish outfits.

Not only is the reality star excelling in dressing up her bump, she's not letting go of putting on some daring looks either.

Kourtney is expecting her fourth child, her first with husband Travis Barker. She already shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight, with ex Scott Disick, who she was in an on-and-off relationship with for ten years.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unique baby gender reveal

The expecting mom took to Instagram over the weekend to show off both her bump and her style, in a photo where she appears in a bright blue shearling set.

The coordinating set consists of a tiny mini skirt with a fur trim on its waist and ultra-short hem, plus it's paired with a matching blue shearling jacket with zipper detailing. She paired the look simply with pointy, silver pumps, and had her hair styled in a tousled bun.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off blossoming baby bump in Barbie-inspired look

Her caption was a string of blue-themed emojis, and though fans had a mixed reaction to the sultry look, many took to the comments section under the post to defend Kourtney over her outfit choice.

"This outfit is awesome. After you're 40, you've earned the right to wear whatever you want," one fan declared, as others reiterated their statement with: "She looks cute and happy… Genuinely.. .Y'all hating while she is living her best pregnant life," and: "All that matters is that she feels confident, comfortable and beautiful," as well as: "Mother is mothering."

MORE: Travis Barker's unique baby name idea gets shut down by daughter Alabama Barker

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian opens doors into daughter Penelope's extravagant birthday celebrations in Hawaii

Kourtney announced her pregnancy back in June, when she held up a sign at her husband's Blink-182 concert which read: "Travis I'm pregnant," a nod to the band's classic "All the Small Things" from 1999, in which a concert-goer does the same move.

© Instagram Kourtney announced her pregnancy to the world in June

She previously opened up about her journey to conceive and trying IVF on Hulu's The Kardashians. In an episode of the hit reality show, she's seen telling her sisters: "Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn't been the most amazing experience."

Kourtney also spoke on the impact the treatment had on her body, and said on the show: "Eight months of IVF treatment has taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically, and it has taken a lot for me to get to a place of feeling comfortable and happy with the changes."

© Instagram The star showed off her bump at the beach recently

Still, she said: "Travis is so supportive and always complimenting me, and it helped me to embrace the changes, to the point where I love the changes," and joked: "My ass is amazing."

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian admits to crying on 'bittersweet' day as she shares rare family video

© Getty Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022

Kourtney and Travis knew each other and were both friends and neighbors for over a decade before they officially started dating in 2021. They got engaged in October of that year after Travis proposed with a beachside proposal, dropping to one knee surrounded by a bed of red roses.

The two then got legally married in April 2022 in Santa Barbara, which was followed by an extravagant wedding in Italy the next month.