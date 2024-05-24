Victoria Beckham shares incredible photo alongside lookalike sister photo for niece Libby's birthday celebrations

Are we seeing double? Victoria Beckham shared a fabulous family photo alongside her sister, Louise Adams on Friday - and it's safe to say they could be twins.

The photo of the sister-duo was shared on the fashion mogul's Instagram account in honour of VB's niece, Libby Adams' birthday. The trio were pictured beaming for the camera in one of their houses.

Victoria and Louise are so close

Captioning the post Victoria wrote: "Happy Birthday! We love you soooooo much!!!! @libbyadams." In the image, whilst they weren't entirely matching, all three of the ladies were wearing something white, Victoria, white jeans, Louise, a white shirt, and Libby, a white T-shirt.

This isn't the first time fans have seen a glimpse of Louise, as she was spotted alongside her former pop star sister at her 50th birthday party last month.

© Instagram Victoria and Louise also have a brother

The pair were pictured at the private members' club Oswald's in London's Mayfair, the lavish venue for the iconic occasion.

Victoria looked incredible for her big night, wearing a resplendent sheer mint green with beautiful floral hip accents.

© Getty Louise looked so beautiful at Victoria's birthday

She paired her figure-highlighting ensemble with a pair of black high-waisted underwear which were designed to be seen. Completing her look, she accessorised the look with a diamond bangle on her wrist.

Meanwhile, Louise opted for a glamorous silver sequinned dress, which perfectly framed her figure. She added some height with a pair of chic black stiletto heels but was towered by her famous sister.

The evening not only saw VB reunite with her sister but also her fellow Spice Girl band members. Although, shortly after the shindig, she revealed it was a one-time reunion, confessing to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast: "So often people say 'Are you going to go back on tour?' I am not going to go back on tour, on the record. But I loved that time, and I'm so thankful, I love the girls and I'm so appreciative of the fans."

Following the evening, she penned: "The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! Xxx."

Adding: "I don't think I've ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!! X," alongside photos from the star-studded event.