Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Call the Midwife's Helen George stuns in strapless bridal white look at Buckingham Palace party
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover fashion

Call the Midwife's Helen George stuns in bridal white for Buckingham Palace garden party

The Call the Midwife actress certainly dressed to impress!

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

​​​​Helen George made a stunning appearance as she joined King Charles at the Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. 

Looking wildly different from her Call the Midwife character, the Birmingham-born beauty – who is famed for playing Trixie Franklin – wowed in a bridal white ensemble, consisting of a strapless corset-style bodice with floral encrusted buttons and a figure-hugging skirt that boasted a thigh-high slit. 

View post on Instagram
 

She styled the fashionable attire with a big bow fascinator headband with netting and a chic pair of clear heels. Her brunette tresses were swept into a ponytail while she amped up the glamour with winged eyeliner, a touch of blush and taupe-tinted lips. 

"Palace garden party fun," Helen captioned a series of Instagram photos, which prompted a flurry of responses. "Oh my goodness you are GORGEOUS! Hope you had the most wonderful time- bet the sun made it worth every minute," wrote one follower. 

Another stated: "The outfit, the hair, the hat- it's all stunning!" A third post read: "You look amazing!! Sounds like an absolutely fabulous day!!"

Helen George attends the opening night of "People, Places And Things" at Trafalgar Theatre on May 14, 2024 in London, England.© Kate Green
Helen at the opening night of People, Places And Things

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old - who shares two daughters with ex Jack Ashton - attended the opening night of "People, Places And Things," at the Trafalgar Theatre. 

She rocked a vampy fishnet bodysuit elevated with embroidered florals, and teamed the silhouette-skimming bodysuit with a tailored black trouser suit, adding a timeless Yves Saint Laurent handbag to complete her moody aesthetic. 

This week's appearances come shortly after Helen confirmed her return to Call the Midwife in April when she shared behind-the-scenes footage from series 14 on her social media. 

Helen George behind-the-scenes of Call the Midwife series 14 © @helenrgeorge/Instagram
Helen shared this behind-the-scenes of Call the Midwife series 14

The snap showed her character Trixie walking down the steps of Nonnatus House in a stylish black and white coat. In the caption, Helen penned: "Series 14 awaits…" 

The new series, which premieres in 2025, will follow the Nonnatus House midwives as they head into the 1970s. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Helen George talks filming 'hard-hitting' scenes for Matthew and Trixie in Call the Midwife series 13

Teasing the upcoming episodes, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas said: "After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set," she said. 

"Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can't wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more