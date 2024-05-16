Call the Midwife's Helen George stuns in bridal white for Buckingham Palace garden party

​​​​Helen George made a stunning appearance as she joined King Charles at the Sovereign's Creative Industries Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Looking wildly different from her Call the Midwife character, the Birmingham-born beauty – who is famed for playing Trixie Franklin – wowed in a bridal white ensemble, consisting of a strapless corset-style bodice with floral encrusted buttons and a figure-hugging skirt that boasted a thigh-high slit.

She styled the fashionable attire with a big bow fascinator headband with netting and a chic pair of clear heels. Her brunette tresses were swept into a ponytail while she amped up the glamour with winged eyeliner, a touch of blush and taupe-tinted lips.

"Palace garden party fun," Helen captioned a series of Instagram photos, which prompted a flurry of responses. "Oh my goodness you are GORGEOUS! Hope you had the most wonderful time- bet the sun made it worth every minute," wrote one follower.

Another stated: "The outfit, the hair, the hat- it's all stunning!" A third post read: "You look amazing!! Sounds like an absolutely fabulous day!!"

© Kate Green Helen at the opening night of People, Places And Things

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old - who shares two daughters with ex Jack Ashton - attended the opening night of "People, Places And Things," at the Trafalgar Theatre.

She rocked a vampy fishnet bodysuit elevated with embroidered florals, and teamed the silhouette-skimming bodysuit with a tailored black trouser suit, adding a timeless Yves Saint Laurent handbag to complete her moody aesthetic.

This week's appearances come shortly after Helen confirmed her return to Call the Midwife in April when she shared behind-the-scenes footage from series 14 on her social media.

© @helenrgeorge/Instagram Helen shared this behind-the-scenes of Call the Midwife series 14

The snap showed her character Trixie walking down the steps of Nonnatus House in a stylish black and white coat. In the caption, Helen penned: "Series 14 awaits…"

The new series, which premieres in 2025, will follow the Nonnatus House midwives as they head into the 1970s.

Teasing the upcoming episodes, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas said: "After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set," she said.

"Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can't wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House."