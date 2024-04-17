Carrie Johnson shares adorable photo of children Wilfred and Romy in during adorable sibling moment

As a doting mother of three young children, Carrie Johnson is rarely seen without her brood in tow but on Monday, she confessed she found she had a rare moment to herself whilst her children enjoyed a sweet activity together.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former media rep, 35, shared an adorable photo of her two eldest children, Romy, two, and Wilfred, three, colouring in Peppa Pig biscuits together, whilst enjoying the sunshine on a picnic blanket.

Wilf and Romy were very content colouring their biscuits

"Thank god @picklesandcakes for giving me 20 minutes to read my book yesterday! [Laughing face emoji]," she penned alongside a packet of iced biscuits.

The sibling duo looked so content on the sunny day. Romy was the picture of spring wearing an orange long-sleeved dress adorned with flowers. Meanwhile, Wilfred donned a smart blue chequered shirt.

The mother-of-three confessed she got a moment to herself

Wilfred's vibrant, ice-blonde locks took front and centre of the candid sibling moment. Carrie and Boris' eldest son will turn four at the end of this month, and ahead of the beautiful photo she revealed one of the sweet gifts she "can't wait" to give him.

Sharing a photo of an adorable navy blue shirt adorned with dinosaurs, she wrote: "Can't wait to give this to my dinosaur-mad son who turns four at the end of the month!"

Wilfred showed off his fabulous creation

Carrie confessed the perfect gift for her little one was a Vinted find and this isn't the doting mother's first rodeo when it comes to second-hand fashion.

She also shared the details of the brilliant spring jeans she found on the app - and they looked incredible on her.

The denim piece was white and covered in yellow daisies and peace signs. "New favourite Vinted jeans (originally from Sandro)," she quipped in the caption.

She paired the fabulous jeans with a crocheted cream top, three gold pendant necklaces in varying lengths and a fabulous pair of nude velvet suede heels.

As well as Romy and Wilfred, Carrie and Boris share their baby son Frankie, whom they welcomed in July last year.

The family-of-five live in a beautiful grade II-listed country mansion, Brightwell Manor, in the heart of Oxfordshire.