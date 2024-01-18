Loose Women's Jane McDonald is such a beach babe as she wows with striking new look

While we're enduring minus temperatures here in the UK, we can always rely on a bit of escapism with Jane McDonald, where the star is exploring the sunny Canary Islands.

Jane has been sharing several sun-soaked offerings from her latest series, in her most recent snap, the former Loose Women star proved why she's the ultimate beach babe as she stood barefoot in the sandy shores while rocking a very classy outfit, complete with her signature pair of sunglasses.

Jane looked absolutely beautiful in the photo, which saw her wearing a flamboyant floral shirt, finishing the stylish look in a stunning pair of white trousers. We hope they didn't get dirty in the sand!

The star decided to keep her caption simple for her Instagram Stories post, only saying: "The Canary Island with Jane McDonald. New episode."

© Instagram Jane looked as gorgeous as ever

Jane's latest series began on 5 January, and the star had fans going "bananas" as she posted a series of photos to tease her series, including a unique outfit that was covered with a banana print.

Sharing what would happen on her new adventure, Jane penned: "New Series: The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald - starts this Friday. Join me on my island-hopping adventure across the Canaries, where I'll be discovering the hidden treasures that each destination has to offer.

© Instagram The star has been enjoying her time abroad

"Starting in Tenerife, I'll be staying in Playa de las Americas and heading up Mount Teide by cable car. I'll be tasting the Canarian banana, visiting the old town of La Orotava, visiting Siam Park, and taking a day trip to neighbouring island La Gomera! Episode 1: Friday 5th January 9pm on Channel 5."

The presenter's followers were over the moon with the announcement, as one shared: "Jane in the Canaries - sounds like the perfect thing to banish New Year blues. Bring on the light! Love you Jane," and a second enthused: "What a great start to 2024 my favourite islands and you as well, doesn't get better than that!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock We've been loving Jane's adventures

A third added: "Bring it on. Jane in the Canaries in striking canary yellow is the perfect antidote to a grey UK January. You are the Bringer of Light," and a fourth commented: "Bloody fabulous start to the year this like."

Jane's new series isn't the only exciting project she has in the works, as the singer recently confirmed she would be heading on tour towards the end of the year, which will be dedicated to her late fiancé, Eddie Rothe.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Jane's upcoming tour will be dedicated to Eddie

Speaking to the Mail, Jane said: "It's not a mournful thing. I haven't had a chance to celebrate his life, so here it is. I had 13 amazing years with that man. I think I had the best of him. I'm glad I was privileged enough to have that time. I should be grateful for that."

Eddie passed away from lung cancer in 2021 and due to the coronavirus restrictions that were in place at the time, Jane said he didn't get a large funeral and she was unable to give him the "tribute" that she had initially wanted to.