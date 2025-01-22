Loose Women addresses Linda Robson's absence after Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis

Loose Women have spoken out about Linda Robson's recent absence from the show, following the emotional revelation of her close friend and Birds of a Feather co-star Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.

The news came to light on Tuesday, when Pauline's husband, Steve Sheen, issued a heartfelt statement confirming that the beloved actress has been living with dementia since 2021 and has now retired from acting.

Linda Robson and Pauline Quirke have been friends for many decades

Addressing Linda's absence, the Loose Women panel took a moment during the show to acknowledge Pauline's diagnosis.

"Linda Robson, obviously great friends with Pauline, is actually away at the moment, otherwise she would have joined us today to talk about her friend," host Ruth Langford explained. "And obviously she has known for some time."

Linda and Pauline's friendship

Linda and Pauline are famous for their roles as sisters Tracey Stubbs and Sharon Theodopolopodous in Birds of a Feather. The stars have been friends for more than five decades and starred together in 12 series.

© Photo: Rex The two are famous for their roles as sisters Tracey Stubbs and Sharon Theodopolopodous

However, Pauline was absent from the 2020 Birds of a Feather special, which prompted rumours of a rift.

"People say Pauline and I have fallen out," Linda previously told The Mirror. "Obviously I couldn't see her during lockdown but I've seen her since. "She just doesn't want to act anymore. She's had enough - it's long hours. She's concentrating on her drama academies. She's very hands on, going to classes and all that.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Pauline Quirke's son Charlie joins her on Loose Women

"I see Lesley [Joseph] all the time because we won Celebrity Coach Trip last year. And during the lockdowns, I would leave funny things on her doorstep, like Tena Lady and hair dye!"

Pauline's heartbreaking diagnosis

Pauline's husband Steve shared the difficult news with fans just hours earlier, adding that the decision to step back from her career was made to prioritise her health and well-being.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021," he began. "Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication and vision have touched countless lives, and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young people's progression and interest in the arts, and enhanced their self-confidence."

Steve continued: "We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being, we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."

Alongside Pauline's decision to retire, it has been noted that Pauline and her family have "pledged future support to Alzheimer's Research UK".