Miranda Lambert announces heartwarming baby news live on stage

Miranda Lambert took part in an emotional baby gender reveal on Friday March 22, sharing the news of her best friend's baby's gender live on stage.

The singer was performing in Las Vegas and as the opening chords of her hit single 'Drunk' began, she told the audiences that her best friend and personal assistant of almost a decade, Cameron – who is married to Danny Mitchell, the keyboardist in Miranda's band – was pregnant and had asked Miranda to surprise her with the gender during the song.

"We've been waiting a long time to reveal the gender at this show, to a song called 'Drunk' because that's on brand for our white trash asses," Miranda joked, adding: "So at the end of this song, the confetti that comes out of the sky is going to be blue or it's going to be pink."

The video then cuts to the moment in the song when the beat dropped, and as Miranda and her guest star Natalie Hemby launched into the chorus, the confetti cannons shot out pink confetti and the camera caught Cameron screaming in joy.

"We had a Velvet Rodeo first last night y’all!!! A gender reveal for @cameronruthm & @iamdannymitchell’s Tour Baby," Miranda captioned the post.

Miranda, who is married to Brendan McLoughlin, has been performing her Vegas residency since September 2022. The stage has always been the opportunity for a sartorial show for the singer as well, featuring a series of her iconic looks including fringe, diamantes, and leather.

Miranda took to Instagram at the end of 2023 to honor the year's shows and looked back at some of her best on-stage fashion; in one snap she posed in a long-sleeve black top with a plunging neckline, paired with bell-bottom leather pants, a western-style belt with an ornate buckle, and of course, a black cowboy hat accessorized with feathers.

A second showed her in a hot pink fringed mini dress, and a third featured a printed purple dress bedecked with rhinestones.

However Miranda also came under fire in 2023 after she was caught on camera pausing her emotional song Tin Man to call out fans in the audience, who she noticed were taking selfies during the performance.

Just a few lines into the song Miranda said: "I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry,” before asking her pianist to stop playing the song. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's [expletive] me off a little bit. Sorry, I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

After the performance at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, she was labeled "disrespectful" and "rude" for failing to issue an apology after she "humiliated" the concertgoers and many of her fans claimed they would unfollow her because of it.

"I think you forget the girls you embarrassed at your show PAID to come and see you! And were innocently just taking a picture at your concert!" commented one fan.