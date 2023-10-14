Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec tease exciting news alongside baby Lyra

New parents Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have taken to parenthood like a duck to water and on Friday they shared with their followers their latest outing alongside their adorable baby daughter Lyra Rose.

Taking to Instagram, Janette shared several new photos of the family of three all bundled up whilst at a horse stable.

© Instagram The couple posing with Lyra and an adorable pony

Alongside the adorable photos, which were an instant hit with their thousands of fans, the It Takes Two presenter couldn’t help but tease a future announcement.

“We did some very special filming today in our new place we call home, the #countryside,” Janette wrote alongside the post. “I have always been in love w/ horses and ponies, and today Lyra was introduced to them for the first time! It was a beautiful afternoon! Cannot wait to share what we filmed with you all,” she added.

© Instagram Aljaz and Lyra posed together for a cute selfie whilst at the stables

Signing off, she asked her followers: “P.S. How cute does Lyra look all cozied up?!?”

Over on Aljaz’s Instagram, he simply shared the sweetest photo of himself and Lyra and simply commented with the side-eye emoji, keeping the outing a mystery.

The couple moved to the countryside earlier this year after many years living in London. Speaking about the decision at the time, Aljaz told HELLO! that "it's something both of us have craved for a while.”

© Instagram The couple now live in Cheshire, after moving from London earlier this year

He added: "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn’t see us functioning here as a family. It’s so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

The countryside move couldn’t have come at a better time for the couple as Aljaz recently revealed he is taking a career break to look after Lyra whilst Janette is working.

"I can’t wait to do daddy daycare – it’s my favourite job ever. I have waited to be a dad for so long and I feel very lucky to be able to spend so much time with my daughter,” he told HELLO! in September.

© Instagram The former Strictly dancer is currently taking a career break whilst caring for Lyra

Joking about welcoming more children, he added: "I’m really looking forward to the future and already thinking about our second child.

"Janette is still recovering, but I’m planning to keep the bottles, just in case."