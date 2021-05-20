Sharon Osbourne shares the most magical new photo of youngest grandchild The Talk star has three grandchildren

Sharon Osbourne has taken to Instagram with the sweetest new snapshot of her youngest granddaughter, Minnie. The former star of The Voice shared a black-and-white picture of little Minnie sat cross-legged on a toadstool seat in her grandmother's garden.

She is wearing pink sunglasses and holding her hands up in front of her face, as if in prayer.

"Minnie dropped by for a quick [meditation emoji] on her favourite [toadstool]," Sharon, 68, captioned the family photo – which proved particularly popular with her one million followers.

"Wonderful, what a treat for her the magical garden with toad stools!" one told the star, with a second stating, "Just adorable Mrs O." A third noted, "Awww Minnie is such a cutie. A little fairy!" A huge number of other fans posted love heart emojis in the comments section.

Sharon has shared the most magical photo of granddaughter Minnie

Sharon and her husband Ozzy, 72, are grandparents to three children through their son Jack. Jack shares three daughters with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly: Pearl, nine, Andy, five and three-year-old Minnie.

The former couple were married in Hawaii in October 2012, six months after welcoming Pearl. Tragically, in 2013, Lisa revealed she had suffered a miscarriage with their second child, a son who would have been named Theo.

The star with her three grandchildren and Jack's girlfriend, Aree

Jack and Lisa, both 35, announced their separation in May 2018 and their divorce was finalised in March the following year.

Confirming their split, the couple said in a joint statement: "So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work.

Jack and Lisa were married from 2012 until 2019

"What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together."

Jack is now in a relationship with Aree Gearhart.

