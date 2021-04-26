Sharon Osbourne sparks fan reaction with rare photo of son Jack and daughter Pearl Jack is a proud dad of three

Sharon Osbourne had a very special family occasion to celebrate at the weekend.

The Talk star, 68, took to Instagram to share a rare photograph of her son Jack with his eldest child, daughter Pearl, to mark the little girl's ninth birthday.

The sweet selfie taken by Jack shows Pearl resting her head on her dad’s shoulder as the pair smile for the camera. Proud grandmother Sharon wrote: "Happy birthday my darling Pearl! 9 years old and the sweetest soul."

Her fans were quick to send their best wishes and birthday messages for Pearl, with the post racking up nearly 28,000 likes.

Proud dad Jack, meanwhile, shared the same sweet selfie on his Instagram, along with the caption: "Happy birthday to my beautiful 9 year old daughter Pearl. You are my light."

Jack's oldest daughter Pearl celebrated her ninth birthday on 24 April

Pearl is the oldest of Jack's three children. The star also shares daughters Andy, five, and Minnie, three, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

The former couple were married in Hawaii in October 2012, six months after welcoming Pearl. Tragically, in 2013, Lisa revealed she had suffered a miscarriage with their second child, a son who would have been named Theo.

Andy Rose was born in June 2015, followed by her younger sister Minnie in February 2018.

Sharon with her three granddaughters and Jack's girlfriend, Aree

Jack and Lisa, both 35, announced their separation in May 2018 and their divorce was finalised in March the following year.

Sharon previously spoke about the end of her son's marriage and confessed she was sad that the couple had decided to separate.

Sharon previously admitted she was "upset" by Jack and Lisa's separation

She told Howard Stern, "I'm sad. I'm very, very sad. She's a good girl. And the thing is it just didn't work." Sharon added: "They love each other – they can't live with each other."

Jack and Lisa publicly announced their separation in a joint statement, which read: "So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work."

Jack and Lisa were married from 2012 until 2018

They continued: "What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together."

Jack is now in a relationship with Aree Gearhart.

