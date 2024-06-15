Mike and Zara Tindall dance the night away at Pink concert after not being pictured at Trooping The Colour

Raise a glass! Zara Tindall and husband Mike enjoyed a special date night on Saturday June 15 as they attended the P!nk concert at Tottenham Hotspurs stadium in London.

Mike shared a snap of the crowds on the grounds waiting for the singer to arrive on stage, revealing they were enjoying hospitality with The Green Room, which offer "some of the best seats in the house with unrivalled views".

© Mike Tindall Mike Tindall shares views of P!nk's London concert

A later snap revealed his view of P!nk on stage, captioning the Story: "What a legend!"

Guests in the hospitality suite also shared pictures from their evening, with one guest, Laura, sharing a selfie she took with Mike and Zara. Zara appeared to be wearing the color of the evening, pink, while Mike wore a white tee.

© The Green Room Mike and Zara take photo with fans at P!nk concert

P!nk's Summer Carnival tour will perform across two nights in London with KidCutUp, Gayle and The Script all supporting, before P!nk took to the stage at 7.55pm local time.

It does not appear they took their children with them: Mia, ten, Lena, five, and three-year-old Lucas.

© Mike Tindall Mike and Zara were guests in a hospitality suite

Zara, who is King Charles' oldest niece, and Mike, whom she wed in 2011 after they met at the Rugby World Cup in Sydney in 2003, appeared to have skipped the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping The Colour, earlier in the day, which saw the Princess of Wales make her first public appearance this year.

The pair were not pictured at the event.

© Getty Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Edinburgh on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London

The crowds cheered and applauded as Kate, 42, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, was joined by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in a carriage for the traditional procession.

She was surrounded by other members of the family, with her husband the Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, on horseback, as were the Princess Royal, Colonel Blues and Royals, and the Duke of Edinburgh, Colonel Scots Guards.

© Getty Kate smiles at Trooping the Colour 2024

Loved-up couple Mike and Zara have had a busy weekend, as two nights prior they were among the guests at a special screening of tennis star Roger Federer's documentary at Leicester Square.

Mike and Zara chatted and giggled with one another as they happily posed for photographs on the green carpet at the screening.