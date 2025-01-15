Jessica Brown Findlay reveals miscarriage heartbreak in candid update

Actress Jessica Brown Findlay has candidly spoken about the heartbreak she experienced after multiple miscarriages.

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, the Downton Abbey star, who is a proud mum to two sons, explained that she went through several miscarriages before the arrival of her boys, as well as a more recent loss.

© Getty Images Jessica with her husband Ziggy Heath

Opening up, she shared: "Before the boys were born, I had three [miscarriages]. I had two with conceiving unaided and one chemical miscarriage that happened with IVF that we knew was going to happen because the bloods had come back with really low numbers."

The 35-year-old continued: "They do a blood test, and they want to see this number double, and it just wasn't. And then one happened about three, no, two and a half months ago. Maybe a bit more than that now."

© Getty Images The actress spoke about her miscarriage heartbreak

Reflecting on one tragic experience that saw her unborn baby's heartbeat stop, Jessica recounted how she went in for a scan after experiencing a "funny feeling". She said: "And I went the next morning and I went for a scan, and there wasn't a heartbeat anymore. And I'd gone on my own because I was like, 'Look, no, no, no, I'm fine. Because, you know, you're working. We've got the boys. I'm just going to go and if everything's okay, then I'll just come home'."

She added: "I was obviously devastated."

Jessica and her husband Ziggy Heath welcomed their twin sons via IVF in November 2022. She made the announcement on social media, opting to share a sweet picture of herself cradling her newborns which she captioned: "5.11.22. Our boys! Remember Remember."

While the actress tends to keep her private life off social media, she did share a glimpse inside her fertility struggles on International Women's Day in 2022.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their sons in November 2022

"IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heartbreak," she wrote. "Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven't but know what this is."

Meanwhile, during an interview with Daily Mail's You Magazine, Jessica said that her IVF journey "was a lot to go through as a couple," before adding that it was also "a loving and generous time."

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in September 2020

She continued: "We couldn't control everything about the process, but we did have it in our power to keep talking to each other and have empathy for each other."

Jessica's return to work

The actress recently starred in Playing Nice alongside Happy Valley star James Norton. Filming took place shortly after Jessica's twin sons turned one, with the mother-of-two explaining that everyone on set was "so understanding".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The trailer for Playing Nice

Based on JP Delaney's best-selling novel of the same name, the four-part series takes place in Cornwall and follows two couples who discover that their toddlers were switched at birth in a shocking hospital mix-up.

© ITV Jessica plays Lucy in Playing Nice

Jessica takes on the role of Lucy alongside a stellar cast including Niamh Algar and James McArdle who plays Jessica's on-screen husband, Miles.

Download Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast every Tuesday at 6am from acast.com