Selena Gomez responds to failed Senate candidate's deportation 'threat' — what happened explained
Selena Gomez responds to failed Senate candidate's deportation 'threat' — what happened explained
Selena gomez

Selena Gomez responds to failed Senate candidate's deportation 'threat' — what happened explained

The Emilia Pérez actress lamented over Donald Trump's hostile immigration crackdown and ICE raids in a since-deleted video

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
1 hour ago
Selena Gomez is speaking out amid a turbulent time for Latinos in the United States.

The Emilia Pérez actress, who is of Mexican descent, spoke out in defense of her fellow Mexicans amid a wave of intense anti-immigrant sentiment and aggressive deportations on behalf of Donald Trump and his supporters.

As part of a litany of hostile executive orders, the former reality star embarked on a sweeping immigration crackdown as soon as he assumed office last week, which included sealing the U.S. asylum system for those without proper documents, tasking the military with deporting unauthorized immigrants, including ones without criminal records, as well as shutting the legal pathways, such as the CBP One app, that helped vet and admit the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the violence in countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and Haiti.

In response to her emotional statement, Selena subsequently received both hateful criticism and support.

Here's what to know.

Selena Gomez as Jessi in Emilia Perez© PATHE FILMS
Selena has been promoting Emilia Pérez this awards season

How it started

On Monday, in a since-deleted Instagram Story, Selena appeared crying, and said: "I'm so sorry to all my people who are getting attacked — children. I don't understand."

She wrote on the Story: "I'm sorry," along with the Mexican flag, however she shortly thereafter deleted the video, and instead wrote in a subsequent Story: "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy to people."

Selena Gomez attends the "Emilia Perez" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 11, 2024 in London, England.© Samir Hussein
The actress' father, Ricardo Joel Gómez is Mexican

The response

Among one of the most notable responses — or at least the one that Selena responded to — was from failed U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker.

"Deport Selena Gomez," he tweeted. Selena, obviously, is a U.S. citizen, and was born in the United States, as was her mother Mandy Teefey.

It's worth noting that Sam is not a prominent politician by any means, despite having "senate" alongside his name in his X handle; he merely ran for a Utah Senate seat once in 2018, though he was eliminated from contention early on and did not even qualify for the primaries. 

On the other side of the spectrum, Selena did receive support from Flavor Flav, who tweeted: "Team Selena Gomez, Again. That woman is always so brave to share her truth [sic] and so many are quick to bully her."

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
She recently became engaged to Benny Blanco

Selena's response

In response to Sam, who is best known for his far-right views and previous anti-semitic statements, Selena simply wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat."

She has not further spoken out on the subject since.

