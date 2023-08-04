Abbey Clancy packs on the PDA with husband Peter in tiny string bikini

Abbey Clancy could not be more loved up with her footballer beau, Peter Crouch, and we have the evidence. On Thursday, the former Britain's Next Top Model contestant was captured kissing her husband whilst relaxing on the beach in Spain.

The golden-haired beauty was a vision in the snap as she pouted with her beloved wearing a raspberry-hued lace bikini top which she paired with a Gucci bucket hat, glamorous sunglasses, and a Van Cleef & Arpels charm chain in green.

© Instagram Abbey and Peter packed on the PDA

Abbey was certainly feeling the love and added a string of red love hearts alongside the image. Her honey-hued tresses cascaded past her shoulders, blowing in the summer breeze and drawing attention to her immaculate sun-kissed glow.

The Victoria's Secret model added a number of chunky stone rings to her beach-babe ensemble perfectly framing her immaculately manicured nails which were covered in milky-white gloss. The loved-up photo also captured the breathtaking mountain view behind them which looked like something from a Hollywood movie.

© Instagram Abbey is away with her family

Abbey and Peter are holidaying with their four children, Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack. In a string of photos that followed their major PDA moment, the family of seven was seen heading out on a lavish boat trip with friends. The little ones donned vibrant life jackets as they smiled for the camera and headed to a decadent yacht.

Once they arrived at the vessel, Abbey was captured posing with her pals - and the trio could have been mistaken for bond girls, showing off the swimsuit in all its glory as she sauntered for the camera with her besties. Abbey put her supermodel credentials to full use in the dazzling photo which saw her flaunt her toned abs and sky-high legs whilst on the most incredible yacht you have ever seen.

© Instagram Abbey and her friends enjoyed their time abroad

The mum-of-four captioned the photo: "My girls". It also appeared that the group was about to head into the sea for some open-water swimming, as one of Abbey's daughters positioned herself on the side of the boat, although the clip didn't show if the youngster dived into the waters below.

The podcaster has already donned a number of fabulous bikinis so far this summer - and with a physique like hers, how can you blame her?

Another stand-out swimsuit moment saw Abbey heading to the spa in the most fabulous charcoal grey two-piece that perfectly matched the luxe decor of the marble-clad facilities.

The muted set took front and centre in a quick mirror selfie Abbey shared on her Instagram Stories ahead of her treatments. She added the words: "Spa time," to the candid photo, sure to make eager watchers envious of her relaxing afternoon ahead.