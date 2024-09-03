Paralympics presenter Ade Adepitan’s instant chemistry with wife's strong 'aura'

Ade Adepitan is one of the faces of this year's Paralympics coverage on Channel 4 and the broadcaster is well placed with his years of experience in both broadcasting and competing in the Games.

The 51-year-old was a key part of Britain's wheelchair basketball team in the early 2000s and helped the team win a bronze medal in the 2004 Games, before achieving a gold medal in the following year's Paralympic Cup.

Away from sports and broadcasting, Ade has settled down with Scottish singer Linda Harrison, with the pair walking down the aisle in 2018 in a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral covered exclusively by HELLO!.

The pair have now been married for six years and in 2021 they welcomed their son, Bolla.

© Instagram Ade is married to Linda and the couple share young son Bolla

Here's all you need to know about the presenter and athlete's family life

Wife Linda Harrison

Ade and Linda first met in 2010, with the pair first crossing paths at the National Television Awards when the athlete noticed his future wife was sitting on her own. "I was pushing around looking at everyone and I saw this massive smile beaming out," he told HELLO! "She had an aura, something about her, so I made a beeline. I fell in love straight away."

The pair swapped details and ended up researching each other before going on their first proper date. I read that he had climbed up a volcano on his hands and knees for five hours when his wheelchair wouldn't take him any further," Linda, who performs under the name Elle Exxe, told the Guardian. "I just went: 'That's my person.' I didn't know at that point that it was a romantic thing, I just wanted to know him more."

© Dave Benett Ade and Linda were in a long-distance relationship for five years

It was instant chemistry on their first date and despite issues with the long-distance nature of their courtship, and a 17-year age gap, with Linda being 19 when they first crossed paths, the pair's love remained strong.

Ade and Linda dated for five years and moved in together a year before their 2018 nuptials. Recalling his proposal, Ade explained: "I got the ring out and Linda said: 'I don't care if you're in a wheelchair, you need to get down on one knee.' But I don’t have the core strength or balance to go on one knee so I got down on two."

The pair had a grand wedding in 2021 View post on Instagram

Speaking about his wedding to HELLO!, Ade enthused: "Everyone says it's the best day of your life but it was probably better than that. We were ordinary people in an extraordinary place and you could see everyone take a breath as they looked around at the grand surroundings. It was slightly overwhelming."

Son Bolla

Ade and Linda became parents in 2021 when they welcomed their son, Bolla. Confirming the news at the time, the proud father posted: "I'm still buzzing!! Because at 6:36 am this morning I became a father for the first time. So much respect for my wife @ElleExxe she absolutely smashed it, and now we have a beautiful baby boy!"

© Instagram Ade and Linda welcomed Bolla in 2021

Speaking to HELLO! about their son in 2022, Ade joked: "He also mimics, so we have to be careful of what we say."

The Paralympic star also spoke of how the family's garden in their London home is the perfect place for the youngster to play and learn, sharing: "It will change with the seasons: we'll have flowers blooming, butterflies and lots of birds, so Bolla will get to see all that as well."

© Lia Toby Ade and Linda dote on their young son

Earlier this year, he joked to the Guardian: "I'll take Bolla out on his bike or scooter and fly around the park like hooligans on wheels, scaring the crap out of our posh neighbours."