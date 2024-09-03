Simone Biles emotional as she reveals she and husband are set to spend time apart

It's been a long summer for Simone Biles, as she competed in the Paris Olympics and returned home to continue construction on her dream house. But now that the season is coming to a close, she's experiencing a bittersweet moment.

Her husband Jonathan Owens is starting the NFL regular season for the Chicago Bears as a safety, which means he will be going away as he concentrates on training. The couple will be long distance again, as Jonathan heads to the windy city where the Bears will play the Tennessee Titans on September 8.

© Todd Rosenberg Jonathan Owens #36 of the Chicago Bears smiles during warm-up prior to an an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Simone took to Instagram to mark the moment with some polaroids of the duo, which she captioned: "see you in a few weeks."

Meanwhile, Simone is set to participate in the Gold Over America Tour with fellow gymnasts Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera. The tour will start on September 16 in Oceanside, California. The tour is set to finish on November 3.

This won't be the first time Simone and Jonathan have done long distance, as not long after marrying in April 2023, the football star traveled across the country to play for the Green Bay Packers.

The couple celebrated their May 2023 destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, then "started long-distance less than a week" after, when Jonathan signed the contract in Green Bay.

She said at the time on Today that they "cherish the moments that we get together," adding that her husband was "doing great out in Green Bay."

The couple remain incredibly supportive of one another despite the long distance nature of their careers, with Jonathan flying out to Paris to support his wife during the Olympics. He could be spotted in the stands with his in-laws Nellie and Ronald wearing a t-shirt with her face emblazoned all over it, as though he were her biggest fan.

He said of supporting Simone: "I love watching [it] from an athlete's perspective because that's how you'd be great in any sport, is just being consistent and doing the same thing consistently good every day," he said. "You know what I mean? I love to watch it and I love to be out there and be a cheerleader.”

Together, the couple share three dogs — Lilo, Rambo and Zeus. Before Jonathan went away, the sporty duo spent some quality time together, taking their dogs to a ranch to see some horses as one big happy family.