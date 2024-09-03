Keith Urban takes on daunting challenge as he marks very special homecoming — details

Keith Urban is kicking off his new era with an absolute bang! The country musician, 56, is back in Australia to promote his upcoming 13th studio album, High.

In honor of the record, and to give new meaning to its title, the star took on a tourist-favorite Sydney challenge — the famed Sydney Harbour Bridge, the BridgeClimb Sydney.

The attraction is one of the most popular in Australia and around the world, and several visitors and citizens of the city flock to the bridge for the three-hour climb, plus the spectacular views of the Sydney Harbour from the top.

Keith got members of his team together for the climb after arriving in Sydney, sharing photos of himself from the apex on Instagram and one shot with his crew. He interspersed other photos from his latest concert at the Oxford Art Factory.

"We're getting HIGH in Sydney, a massive thank you to everyone at @theoxfordartfactory last night! SO GOOD," he excitedly captioned his latest photos, with the BridgeClimb social media page leaving a comment that read: "We loved getting sky high with you again Keith!"

A fan wrote: "Beyond epic KU! Stadiums & arenas are great but nights like that are just about the music," and another attendee added: "It was a brilliant night, I feel very lucky to have been in the crowd." A third also gushed: "It was one of those absolutely perfect moments!!!! Thank you so very much!"

Keith is conducting promotion for his latest studio album High, which is scheduled for a September 20 release. It is his first full-length LP since 2020's The Speed of Now Part 1, and he will support it with a residency in Las Vegas coming later this year.

"This album is the result of a prior record I started in 2022," Keith shared of the record when announced. "It's 40 minutes top to bottom, and is completely expressive, true, honest and is so much more of what I actually wanted to say when making that scrapped record. I hope these songs bring you joy, levity, some new understanding, energy, and escape!"

© Getty Images Keith is out promoting his upcoming album, High

While Keith is in his native Australia, his wife Nicole Kidman is in Italy, conducting some promotion of her own. She was most recently seen at the premiere of the erotic thriller Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, with co-stars Antonio Banderas and Harris Dickinson.

While on The Kyle and Jackie O Show earlier this week, though, Keith revealed that he actually brought one of his daughters with Nicole, 57, with him to Sydney. The longtime couple share teens Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

© Getty Images Nicole, meanwhile, is at the Venice Film Festival

"I have one daughter with us," Keith said during his interview, referring specifically to his younger daughter Faith. "They're out of school just for this long weekend. It's Labor Day over there in America."

Faith happened to be home in time for Australian Father's Day this past Sunday, and Keith shared that she'll soon be flying back to the United States to kick off her new school year.