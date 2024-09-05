Lady Gaga braves the rain for Venice Film Festival Day 9

The eighth day of the iconic event saw the stars of Joker: Folie à Deuxdominate the red carpet, and this proved to be the same for the ninth day with Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips braving the rain for the day's press.
Lady Gaga
Gaga has been earning plaudits for her portrayal of the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn, and for the second day in the row, the singer opted for an all-black outfit for the morning's events.
Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin dressed for the poor weather, with a black jumper fitting over his white shirt as he posed for cameras.
Todd Phillips
Director Todd joined his main stars at the morning's photocall and rocked a grey jumper and trousers.