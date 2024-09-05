Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Gaga braves the rain for Venice Film Festival Day 9
Lady Gaga with her arm on Joaquin Phoenix's shoulder© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Rain befell the iconic Venice Film Festival

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
After eight glorious days of Italian sunshine, the Venice Film Festival was hit by plenty of rain for its ninth day, although the stars were still out in force.

The eighth day of the iconic event saw the stars of Joker: Folie à Deux dominate the red carpet, and this proved to be the same for the ninth day with Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips braving the rain for the day's press.

Lady Gaga in a black t-shirt and trousers© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Lady Gaga

Gaga has been earning plaudits for her portrayal of the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn, and for the second day in the row, the singer opted for an all-black outfit for the morning's events.

Joaquin Phoenix in a black jumper, white shirt and black trousers© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin dressed for the poor weather, with a black jumper fitting over his white shirt as he posed for cameras.

Todd Phillips in a grey jumper and trousers© Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Todd Phillips

Director Todd joined his main stars at the morning's photocall and rocked a grey jumper and trousers.

