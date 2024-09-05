Lady Gaga braves the rain for Venice Film Festival Day 9

After eight glorious days of Italian sunshine, the Venice Film Festival was hit by plenty of rain for its ninth day, although the stars were still out in force.

The eighth day of the iconic event saw the stars of Joker: Folie à Deux dominate the red carpet, and this proved to be the same for the ninth day with Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips braving the rain for the day's press.

See below for the main talent…

1/ 3 © Vittorio Zunino Celotto Lady Gaga Gaga has been earning plaudits for her portrayal of the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn, and for the second day in the row, the singer opted for an all-black outfit for the morning's events.



2/ 3 © Vittorio Zunino Celotto Joaquin Phoenix Joaquin dressed for the poor weather, with a black jumper fitting over his white shirt as he posed for cameras.

