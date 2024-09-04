Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix rule the red carpet on Day 8 of Venice Film Festival
The Bad Romance singer is starring in the second Joker film

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Day 7 of the Venice Film Festival was dominated by British stars, however, the Americans were back in force to mark the eighth day and the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux.

The film's lead cast members, which includes Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, looked phenomenal as they headed for photocalls and the red carpet. There was still plenty of British talent in attendance, however, as The Lion King star Chiwetal Ejiofor made his long-awaited entrance.

See below for the main talent…

Lady Gaga in a black dress, beret and heels© Stefania D'Alessandro

Lady Gaga

Applause singer Lady Gaga has had an incredible 2024 with both the Olympics and her appearance as Harley Quinn in the new Joker film. Her black dress, beret and heels was worlds apart from the zany fashion of the beloved villain.

Joaquin Phoenix in a white t-shirt and jeans© Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis

Joaquin Phoenix

Leading man Joaquin struck a casual look for the photocall, rocking a plain white tee and black jeans with a pair of comfortable trainers.

Chiwetal Ejiofor in grey jacket and black trousers© Pascal Le Segretain

Chiwetal Ejiofor

British star Chiwetal rocked up at the Venice Film Festival and he looked super suave in a grey jacket and jeans.

Zoe Lister-Jones in a silver mini dress© Stefania D'Alessandro

Zoe Lister-Jones

American actress Zoe looked sublime in a slinky silver mini dress.

Jasmine Sanders in a striped dress© Alessandro Levati

Jasmine Sanders

America's Next Top Model star Jasmine had her modelling credentials on full display as she stunned in a ravishing striped dress with a daring thigh-high slit.

