Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix rule the red carpet on Day 8 of Venice Film Festival

The film's lead cast members, which includes Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, looked phenomenal as they headed for photocalls and the red carpet. There was still plenty of British talent in attendance, however, as The Lion King star Chiwetal Ejiofor made his long-awaited entrance.
See below for the main talent…
1/5
Lady Gaga
Applause singer Lady Gaga has had an incredible 2024 with both the Olympics and her appearance as Harley Quinn in the new Joker film. Her black dress, beret and heels was worlds apart from the zany fashion of the beloved villain.
2/5
Joaquin Phoenix
Leading man Joaquin struck a casual look for the photocall, rocking a plain white tee and black jeans with a pair of comfortable trainers.
3/5
Chiwetal Ejiofor
British star Chiwetal rocked up at the Venice Film Festival and he looked super suave in a grey jacket and jeans.
4/5
Zoe Lister-Jones
American actress Zoe looked sublime in a slinky silver mini dress.
5/5
Jasmine Sanders
America's Next Top Model star Jasmine had her modelling credentials on full display as she stunned in a ravishing striped dress with a daring thigh-high slit.