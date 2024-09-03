Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky steal the show with loved up display at the Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga has always known how to turn heads, whether it’s with her bold fashion choices, her powerful voice, or her ever-changing hair color.

This week, the Die with a Smile singer, 38, made a grand entrance at the Venice Film Festival, where she was spotted sharing a tender kiss with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, as they cruised through the romantic waterways of Venice.

Arriving on Monday, Lady Gaga graced the festival with her signature blonde locks, a striking contrast to the dark hair and bleached brows she flaunted just weeks ago.

The Oscar-winning performer, who is in Venice to promote her latest project Joker: Folie à Deux, was the picture of elegance as she stepped off a gondola at the Hotel Cipriani dock, arm-in-arm with Michael.

The couple, who have been together for nearly five years, couldn’t resist a sweet kiss as they disembarked, much to the delight of onlookers.

© Franco Origlia Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are seen arriving at the Venice's airport during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

Lady Gaga’s return to her iconic blonde hair marks a significant shift in her recent style journey. Just 18 days prior, on August 15th, she surprised her 28 million Instagram followers with a candid selfie revealing her darker hair transformation, a look she maintained for nearly three weeks.

This change followed her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she sported a platinum blonde hairstyle that perfectly complemented her electrifying performance.

© Franco Origlia Lady Gaga and Michael share a sweet kiss

For her Venice Film Festival debut, Gaga chose a chic short black dress adorned with playful white polka dots, exuding classic Hollywood glamour.

She completed the ensemble with oversized black sunglasses and a pair of sleek high heels, embodying her usual mix of sophistication and edge. By her side, Michael kept it simple and stylish in an all-black outfit, allowing his fiancée to shine as they made their way through the festival's many events.

© Franco Origlia Lady Gaga and Michael are the sweetest couple!

The couple's romance has been one for the storybooks, beginning with their first public appearance at a New Year’s Eve party in December 2019.

The sparks flew instantly, with reports from the event indicating that they shared their first kiss that very night. This was just the beginning of what would become a deep and enduring relationship.

Their connection was made official when they attended the 2020 Super Bowl together, a moment Gaga marked by posting a sweet photo of herself sitting on Michael’s lap, captioning it with love for her fans and a nod to the fun they had in Miami.

© Franco Origlia Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement to Michael at The Paris Olympics

Since then, the couple has been inseparable, often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. Their bond only strengthened during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic when they quarantined together, giving fans a peek into their close-knit relationship.

In an April 2020 interview on Morning Joe, Gaga quietly confirmed just how serious their relationship had become. While discussing her philanthropic efforts through the Born This Way Foundation, she referred to Michael as “the love of my life,” highlighting how deeply he had become integrated into her world, both personally and professionally.

Their engagement was revealed during a casual conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a TikTok video posted by Attal on Sunday, July 28, Gaga can be heard introducing Michael as "my fiancé" while the trio enjoyed a swimming event together.