Christina Hall is making her feelings known after shutting down some "highly offensive" rumors she recently heard about herself.

The HGTV star, 40, shared a photo on Instagram of her enjoying an "impromptu work dinner" with her husband, Josh Hall, and some colleagues on Thursday.

The smiley photo alluded that a fun time was had by all, but it also appeared to prove another point that Christina was eager to get across – she does work with women.

© Instagram Christina proved she does work with women

In the caption, the Christina on the Coast star clapped back at rumors she prefers to only work with men.

She began: "Recently a coworker of mine told me a former employer told him I refused to work with women because I was some sort of ?? Not sure what the word is because I don't identify with whatever it is."

She continued. "I've always worked with females so that's a load of [expletive] and highly offensive."

© Getty Images Christina's female colleagues rushed to her defense

Christina added: "My current 'Christina on the Coast' team is the most fun and on point it's ever been and I see a lot of females here.

"So to those who love to throw stones that's just your own internal struggle," she concluded, adding a peace emoji.

Many of Christina's female colleagues jumped to her defense in the comment section of the post.

© Getty Images Christina is always supported by her husband Josh

One said: "I have worked with Christina for two years. She is the star of the show and executive producer. She is gracious and kind. She is good to everyone male and female.

"She has been wonderful to me since the day we met. Everyone at my company, glass entertainment group, loves her!"

Another wrote: "I would like to say that as a woman, who been one of the producers on @thechristinall show for the last two years, I'd LOUDLY say she is highly supportive of me in every area of my life on set or off.

"She is generous beyond measure, authentic and honest and such a badass at everything she does."

© @thechristinahall Instagram Christina's friends and co-workers rallied around her

This isn't the first time Christina has faced scrutiny online. She is often subjected to hurtful messages about her three marriages and her decision to make her children an active part of her social presence.

While she will soon celebrate her third anniversary with husband Josh, she was previously married to Tarek El Moussa for seven years, and Ant Anstead for two years.

During her marriage to Tarek, she welcomed daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight. She also shares son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant.

Christina has three children from past relationships

But she is learning to shut out the negativity. "I allow myself a little time to be upset," she told People last year.

"Usually, the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about. Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband] Josh about it."

Christina and Josh will celebrate their third anniversary in 2024

She continued: "The thing is, people already have a preconceived notion in their head. You could literally show them the truth and they could still be like, no, that's not the truth.

"I think the older I get, the less I care. I'm approaching 40 in a few months and what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

