Meet Ben Affleck’s distant cousin Zac Affleck and his wife Jennifer that are causing a stir

Meet Zac Affleck and his wife, Jennifer, the Utah-based couple who have been making waves recently, both for their reality TV debut and Zac’s surprising connection to Hollywood royalty.

As it turns out, Zac is none other than Ben Affleck’s first cousin once removed, but the two families have lived very different lives. Now, with their family life on display in Hulu’s reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Zac and Jennifer are stepping into the spotlight.

Zac, a medical student, married influencer Jennifer Affleck in 2019, and together they have two beautiful children.

Recommended video You may also like Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

The couple, who have called Utah home for several years, are about to have their lives broadcast to the world in a show that promises plenty of intrigue and drama.

The series follows a group of Mormon moms, many of whom rose to fame on TikTok after becoming embroiled in a highly publicized “soft swinging” scandal. The show is set to reveal the ups and downs of life in their tight-knit, religious community.

© Instagram Zac and Jennifer Affleck

While it remains unclear whether Zac and Jennifer were involved in the infamous swinging scandal, the trailer for the show hints that all is not perfect in their marriage.

“The group is important to me,” Jennifer can be heard telling Zac in the teaser, leaving fans wondering whether their relationship may be facing some serious challenges. In another scene, Zac reflects on the difficulties of marriage and fatherhood, saying, “Being divorced and taking care of two kids would be kind of tough, so you make the decision.”

© Instagram Zac is Ben's distant cousin

Though Zac has now become a reality star, his Hollywood connections date back years. Zac’s father, Dave Affleck, is first cousins with Ben Affleck and his younger brother, Casey Affleck.

Jennifer, who has embraced her role as a TikTok influencer, first shared Zac’s connection to the Oscar-winning actor in a video on social media.

© Instagram Jen and Zack have two children

The post, shared in September 2022, humorously referenced Jennifer Lopez taking the Affleck name after her marriage to Ben.

“When you thought you were going to be the next JLO. But instead ... she stole your name & you’re busting it down to Ms. Rachel,” Jennifer quipped in the caption as she danced along to the children’s song “Wheels on the Bus.”

Although Zac and Jennifer have never met Ben, Jennifer remains hopeful about a future meeting. “Zac’s dad has [met them], when [Ben] was very little,” she revealed in an interview with People. “I’m hoping to meet him one day, too!”

© Instagram Zac and Jen star in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Zac’s story is rooted in Utah, where he was born and raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS). He graduated from Olympus High School in 2015 and participated in the church’s missionary program in the Dominican Republic before returning to Utah. After earning his degree from Brigham Young University, Zac was accepted into medical school, all while balancing family life and, now, a budding reality TV career.

Jennifer, meanwhile, grew up in the Bay Area and carved out a niche for herself as a social media influencer, amassing more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and over a million on TikTok.

She has built a following with her #MomTok content, which gives fans a glimpse into her life as a Mormon mom. The pair first met in 2018 on a Mormon dating app called Mutual, and their love story quickly blossomed. By January 2019, Zac had proposed to Jennifer at the Top of the Rock in New York City, and the couple tied the knot just a few months later in June.

Their wedding, held at the Newport Beach LDS temple in California, was a dreamy affair, with a reception on a yacht following the ceremony. Jennifer expressed her excitement about their future together on Instagram, writing ahead of the big day,

“I knew Zac was the one when I realized I couldn’t imagine life without him & his amazing qualities. I’m grateful to have someone who loves me unconditionally, puts me first, & makes me want to be a better fiancé, friend, daughter and person. Can’t forget he makes me the happiest girl alive."

Since their wedding, Zac and Jennifer have grown their family, welcoming daughter Nora in November 2021 and son Luca in July 2023.

The couple’s parenting journey has been a central theme in Jennifer’s social media content, and she’s often shared her gratitude for Zac’s role as a father. In a touching Father’s Day post, Jennifer wrote, “We were so young when we first became parents, with lots to learn, but Zac has always been there every step of the way. He’s never wavered in giving Nora and Luca everything they need.”

As Zac and Jennifer prepare to share their lives with the world on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, fans can expect plenty of drama. The show, which follows a group of Mormon mom influencers, delves into their complicated relationships, some of which have been rocked by scandal.

One of the other cast members, Taylor Frankie Paul, made headlines in 2022 when she opened up about her divorce and participation in a “soft swinging” lifestyle with her husband. It’s unclear whether Zac and Jennifer were involved in the scandal, but the show’s trailer certainly hints at tensions within their marriage.