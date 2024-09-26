Meet Mel Gibson's low-key nine children from his youngest son Lars, 7, to eldest daughter Hannah Mae, 43

Mel Gibson, a Hollywood legend known for his incredible acting and directing career, is also a devoted father of nine. Between his busy professional life, Mel has made time for his large family, which includes daughters Hannah and Lucia, and sons Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo, Thomas, and Lars. HELLO! takes a closer look at Mel’s children and the unique lives they’ve carved out for themselves.

Lars Gerard Gibson, 7

Mel’s youngest child, Lars Gerard, was born on January 22, 2017, in Los Angeles, making him Mel’s ninth child and the first for his partner, Rosalind Ross. The couple, who began dating in 2014, share a significant age difference, with Mel being 34 years older than Rosalind. However, their relationship has remained strong, and they welcomed Lars three years after they met.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Lucia Gibson, Mel Gibson and Lars Gibson

In September 2016, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, and since Lars' birth, the family has largely stayed out of the spotlight. Mel has expressed his joy at being a father again later in life, cherishing his time with his youngest.

Lucia Gibson, 14

Lucia, born on October 30, 2009, is Mel’s second daughter and his child with Russian musician Oksana Grigorieva. Mel and Oksana’s relationship, however, was fraught with drama and ended in 2010 following a highly publicized custody battle. Despite the challenges, Mel and Oksana remain co-parents to Lucia, who shares a close bond with her mother.

In 2022, Oksana released a music video for her song Lemonade, which featured Lucia dancing alongside her mother. The video was a heartfelt tribute to their strong connection. Oksana wrote on Instagram, “That person is my daughter Lucy, an inspiration of my life.” The mother-daughter duo also took a memorable trip to Hawaii, visiting the famous Manawaiopuna Falls from Jurassic Park.

Lucia, now a teenager, has also showcased her artistic talents, with Oksana proudly sharing one of her daughter’s drawings in 2023. While she keeps a low profile, it’s clear that Lucia is a creative soul with a bright future ahead.

© Getty Thomas Gibson as a youngster keeps out of the limelight

Thomas Gibson, 25

Born on April 14, 1999, in Los Angeles, Thomas is Mel’s youngest child with his first wife, Robyn Moore. He was just a young boy when his parents divorced in 2009 after nearly three decades of marriage. Unlike some of his older siblings, Thomas has maintained a relatively private life, avoiding the limelight that often accompanies having a famous father.

Though little is known about Thomas’s current pursuits, he remains close to his family and seems to enjoy staying out of the public eye.

© Getty Milo Gibson looks a lot like his dad!

Milo Gibson, 33

Milo, born on November 16, 1990, in Australia, is one of Mel and Robyn’s six sons and has followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in acting. After initially working as a massage therapist and an electrician, Milo made the bold decision to transition to acting, a move that has paid off.

“It’s very scary to make that change,” Milo told People in 2017, but his passion for acting ultimately led him to Hollywood. Milo appeared in his father’s Oscar-nominated film Hacksaw Ridge and starred in his older brother Louie’s film Manifest West. Of working with his famous father, Milo said, “We had a lot of fun, but it was a professional relationship.”

© Getty Louie is a filmaker

Louie Gibson, 35

Louie, born in 1988 in Australia, has carved out his own niche as a filmmaker. After graduating from Chapman University in California with a degree in film, Louie directed several independent horror films, including Happy Hunting and Manifest West. Louie has also collaborated with his brother Milo, directing him in Manifest West.

In 2016, Louie married actress Annet Mahendru, known for her role in The Americans. The couple shares at least one child and has a strong working relationship, having collaborated on Louie’s films. Speaking about his partnership with Annet, Louie said, “I would say we trusted each other. Which we already have in our personal life. I hope to work with Annet till the end of my road.”

Will Gibson is one of Mel's more private children

William “Will” Gibson, 38

William, born in 1985, is one of Mel and Robyn’s more private children. Not much is known about Will’s life, as he tends to keep out of the public eye. However, it’s clear that he shares a close bond with his siblings, with younger brother Milo celebrating Will on National Siblings Day in 2019. In a heartfelt post, Milo shared family photos and wrote, “Family is for life; keep them close, they are the ones that hopefully stick around.”

© Instagram Ed is one of Mel's twins sons

Edward Gibson, 42

Edward, born on June 2, 1982, is one of Mel’s twin sons with Robyn. Like his twin brother Christian, Edward was born in Australia and has since pursued a quieter life compared to some of his siblings. He studied glass blowing at the California College of the Arts in San Francisco and now runs a business called Natural Edge, selling furniture made from reclaimed wood slabs imported from Fiji.

Edward’s inspiration to create his interiors business came after living on a remote Fijian island for two years. He prefers to remain out of the limelight but enjoys the hands-on, artistic work of his craft.

© Instagram Christian is Mel's other twin son

Christian Gibson, 42

Christian, Edward’s twin brother, has taken a different path, working behind the scenes in the film industry. Christian has worked as a camera operator on several TV series and films, including some of his father’s projects like Hacksaw Ridge and Daddy’s Home 2. According to his Instagram, Christian splits his time between Los Angeles and Mexico City, where he enjoys working outdoors and capturing the beauty of nature.

© Instagram Hannah is Mel's only daughter

Hannah Mae Brobst, 43

The eldest of Mel’s children, Hannah, was born on November 24, 1980, in Australia. Despite Mel missing her birth due to filming Gallipoli in Egypt, Hannah has maintained a close relationship with her father. She worked as a production assistant on his films The Patriot and What Women Want and has also pursued a career as a makeup artist.

Hannah married Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd in 2006 in a traditional Catholic ceremony. The couple now shares six children, and Hannah’s Instagram bio describes her as a “mother,” “wife,” and “hypnobirth educator.” She also shares her passion for hoop dancing on social media.