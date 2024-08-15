Christina Hall shares inside look at her fun-filled life post divorce from Josh Hall

Christina Hall is not letting divorce stop her from living her best life in a new social media post just one month after her split with her husband, Josh Hall.

In the Instagram post, the Flip or Flop star began by posing with girlfriends on a night out, followed by cute shots of her two sons, Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4, playing in the sand by the beach. She was also snapped dining out with girlfriends and enjoying life on set.

Christina looks better than ever in the post, sporting her long blonde locks, tanned figure, and signature beautiful smile.

She captioned the carousel, "Life Lately", and set it to the tune of 'L'AMOUR DE MA VIE' by Billie Eilish.

The blonde bombshell is clearly thriving after divorcing her husband of three years, as she detailed in an Instagram story last week. "One month later…I finally have my appetite back [and] I'm exercising again," she wrote. "My kids are happy and our house feels like home."

"'Those poor kids' adore me [and] anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters."

© Instagram Christina is thriving in new pictures post-divorce

She continued to gush about her new lease on life, with work "going so well it feels like a dream" and revealing she made a promise to her life coach; "I will never give away my peace again."

"I will say: If you've ever lost peace and gained it back, there is a new level of gratitude for every single moment of life. A huge level of appreciation for the present moments and being present. If that's the lesson, I'll take it. When you have a positive mindset, the rest will work itself out like it always does."

Christina and Josh began dating as early as March 2021, when her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, had not yet been finalized. The 41-year-old shares her youngest son, Hudson, with Ant, and the couple were embroiled in a custody battle until November 2022, when they agreed to joint custody.

© Instagram Christina posted a snap of her two sons, Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4

Christina's eldest two children, daughter Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, share a father in her first husband and Flip or Flop costar, Tarek El Moussa; the pair were married for seven years before calling it quits in 2016.

Christina and Josh were loved up and even started a production company together, Unbroken Productions, which produced the fourth season of her hit show, Christina in the Country.

The real estate agent sadly filed for divorce on July 15, citing irreconcilable differences; he also requested spousal support from Christina, who is worth $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Christina and Josh were married for three years

Their split became messy when Christina posted on her Instagram story, "I have worked my [expletive] off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed."

"An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you– but still, I rise."

© Instagram Christina with her daughter Taylor, 13

Josh, a former policeman, hit back on his own Instagram story, writing, "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them."

The couple were set to star on the HGTV series The Flip Off alongside Christina's ex-husband Tarek and his wife Heather, but Josh has reportedly stepped back from production in the wake of their divorce.