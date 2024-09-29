Simone Biles enjoys surprise visit from special someone during gymnastics tour

Simone Biles had a heartwarming moment on her Gold Over America Tour this weekend when she received a surprise visit from none other than her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens.

The Olympic champion, 27, couldn’t hide her delight as Jonathan turned up to support her during the nationwide gymnastics tour, making the event even more special for the couple.

Sharing the sweet surprise with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, Simone posted a clip of herself and Jonathan holding hands backstage, followed by a candid shot of the Chicago Bears safety presenting her with a stunning bouquet of 26 roses, perfectly arranged in a heart shape.

With a beaming smile, Jonathan gazed at Simone as she captioned the moment with, “THE BEST SURPRISE. ilysmf,” making it clear just how much the gesture meant to her.

But the surprises didn’t stop there! In another adorable clip, Jonathan, 29, could be seen gamely standing on gym mats alongside some of Simone’s fellow Olympians, attempting to follow their dance choreography while the gymnastics superstar looked on.

© Instagram Simone's husband made a surprise visit

It seems like Jonathan, who’s more accustomed to running drills on the football field, is already picking up a few new moves from his talented wife and her fellow gymnasts.

The Gold Over America Tour, which Simone has described as a gymnastics-meets-concert extravaganza, brings together some of the sport’s biggest names, including Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, Fred Richard, Paul Juda, and Brody Malone.

© Instagram Jonathan joins in with the dancing

The tour kicked off in Oceanside, California, on September 16 and will travel to 30 cities across the United States, blending men’s and women’s gymnastics in an innovative and electrifying format.

Simone, an 11-time Olympic medalist, is thrilled to be sharing the stage with such a dynamic group of athletes, and she’s particularly excited about giving fans a glimpse of “the best of both worlds” by showcasing both men’s and women’s gymnastics performances on the same floor. It’s a dream come true for her and a rare opportunity to celebrate the full spectrum of talent the sport has to offer.

© Instagram Simone and Jonathan often support each other

During an interview with People earlier this month, Simone gushed about the tour, saying, “I’m most excited for the fans to see the best of both worlds—men’s and women’s gymnastics in one arena, at the same exact time, sharing the same floor.” The concept is something she’s been passionate about for years, and seeing it come to life has been an emotional and exhilarating experience for the gymnast.

Jonathan, who recently joined the Chicago Bears, has also been an incredible source of support for Simone throughout her busy tour schedule.

The two have been making the most of their time together despite their hectic routines. Simone has been just as supportive of Jonathan’s football career, even sharing her excitement on social media when he scored his first touchdown for the Bears earlier this month during a game against the Tennessee Titans.

"I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK," she humorously tweeted in response to the highlight shared by Sunday Night Football on NBC, capturing her sheer pride and excitement. And it’s clear that Jonathan’s athletic prowess impresses Simone just as much as her incredible gymnastic feats impress him.

© Carmen Mandato Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are the sweetest couple

The pair’s relationship has been a beautiful example of mutual admiration and encouragement. “It’s super exciting just because I get a chance to see all the work that she puts in prior to, and you know what? Everything she goes through and dealing with the media and everything, and she still goes out there and does it,” Jonathan said.

He went on to praise her mental strength and dedication, adding, “It’s just impressive and goes to her training mindset and consistency. That’s the biggest thing is how consistent she is.”

Their admiration for each other was on full display during Jonathan’s impromptu dance session, where he bravely tried to keep up with the professional athletes. Simone proudly posted the clip with the caption, “Learning the tour dances,” showing that her husband is willing to step out of his comfort zone to support her in every way possible.

With the tour currently underway, the couple will get to spend even more time together when the Gold Over America Tour heads to Chicago—the home of Jonathan’s team, the Chicago Bears—on Sunday, September 29. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as Jonathan will be playing in a home game against the Los Angeles Rams that same day, making it a doubly exciting occasion for the athletic power couple.