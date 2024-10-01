The Repair Shop's Will Kirk welcomes second child with wife Polly

Congratulations are in order for Will Kirk and his wife Polly Snowdon, who have welcomed their second child.

Sharing the joyous news on social media, The Repair Shop star shared an image of his baby son's precious little feet and toes while lying on a play mat and another snap of the proud father carrying the newborn tot in a car seat as the couple left hospital.

"Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister #babyboy," Will wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one person writing: "Massive congratulations! Hope baby and mum are doing well." A second said: "Welcome to the world little one," while a third added: "Wonderful news, congratulations to all of you."

Others commented with "Congratulations!" and heart emojis.

Will and Polly welcomed their first child, a baby daughter, back in July 2022.

© Instagram Will and Polly welcomed their first child, a little girl, in 2022

Opening up about becoming a dad for the first time during an exclusive chat with HELLO! in November 2022, Will, who was filming for The Repair Shop at the time, gushed over his little girl. "I love her so much," he said. "It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child," he added.

© Instagram Will often shares adorable photos of his daughter on Instagram

Will often shares glimpses inside his family life on social media, delighting fans with glimpses of his little girl, whose name he's kept private. Watch the video below to see Will's idyllic family retreat with his daughter.

WATCH: Will Kirk shares sweet staycation with his baby daughter

Will and Polly have been married since 2021, when they tied the knot in a stunning ceremony which took place at Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

The wedding was initially scheduled to be held the year before but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© Instagram Will and his wife Polly have been married since 2021

Will took to social media at the time to mark their nuptials, which he called "the best day of his life".

The couple opted for custom-made wedding rings created by Will's Repair Shop co-star, Master Goldsmith Richard Talman – who was also responsible for Jay Blades' engagement ring for his fiancée Lisa.

© Instagram Will often shares glimpses of his family life on social media

Chatting with HELLO! about his role in Will's wedding, Richard said he was "really, really honoured" to be involved. "When people walk into a shop, they see an item of jewellery they like and they buy it, there's no element of trust. Whereas when someone comes to me they're relying on me to get it right. With the likes of Will and Jay, they could have gone anywhere, any jeweller would have loved their business, but they chose me and I was honoured by that," said the jewellery expert.