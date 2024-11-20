Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman look grief-stricken at Liam Payne's funeral

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman were in attendance at the funeral of Liam Payne. Held on Wednesday 20 November, the couple were photographed outside a church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, where they paid their respects to the late One Direction star.
Simon – who worked with Liam on The X Factor – and Lauren, his fiancée, held hands as they headed into the service. Alongside his family members; Liam's One Direction bandmates, and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy were also in attendance.
Liam's coffin arrived at the church in a white horse-drawn hearse, decorated with floral tributes that read 'Son' and 'Daddy', the latter a tribute from his son, Bear, whom he shares with his former partner, Cheryl.
Prior to the funeral, Simon, 65, had honoured the late singer with an emotional tribute on Instagram.
"You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you. This is so difficult to put into words right now," he began.
Explaining that he had reunited with Liam in 2023, Simon continued: "You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad.
"After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it."
Simon concluded by sending his "love, thoughts and prayers," to Liam's family.
Tragically, Liam passed away at the age of 31, after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Leading local newspapers La Nacion and Clarin claim police arrived at the scene, but sadly, by the time emergency responders attended to Liam, it was too late. Ambulance workers confirmed the singer's death after finding him in an interior patio of the hotel.
The musician's body was released by Argentinian authorities to his family earlier this month to be flown back to the UK ahead of the funeral, with Liam's father, Geoff Payne, travelling to Buenos Aires for the repatriation.
An investigation has been launched into his death by prosecutors, and three people have been charged in connection with the incident.