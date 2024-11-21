Jessica Alba showcased her incredible genetics on Tuesday with an Instagram post that made fans do a double take.

The Honey actress looked almost as young as her 16-year-old daughter, Honor, in a slew of pictures as she took her kids to catch Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour in Los Angeles.

Included in the carousel was a video of Jessica and her 13-year-old daughter, Haven, getting ready ahead of the show.

Fans can't believe Jessica Alba looks almost as young as teen daughter

The clip saw the pair side-by-side as they put makeup on and sang along to Sabrina's hit song "Please Please Please".

The video switched to the mother-daughter duo posing outside the concert with Honor and a friend; Jessica captioned the post, "A short n' sweet #GNO @sabrinacarpenter".

Fans and celebs alike flocked to the comment to praise Jessica's youthful looks; Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, wrote, "You all look like sisters. So, so cute," while a fan wrote, "Girl you don't age!"

© Instagram Jessica took her daughters Honor and Haven to Sabrina Carpenter's LA show

Another fan joked, "You still look 18 this is not fair!" while one wrote, "You look so young".

Jessica sported a bronze corset top with brown pants and a brown blazer for the concert, paired with a gold necklace with a heart pendant, a brown cross-body bag, and her signature brown locks worn down in soft waves.

Honor looked like her mother’s twin in baggy jeans, a black leather jacket and a black singlet, complete with black boots and her long brown hair wore straight.

© Instagram The 43-year-old looked almost as young as her 16-year-old daughter in the post

Haven donned an oversized black varsity jacket over the top of a blue denim skirt, a simple black shirt and black cowboy boots. She wore her strawberry blonde hair in luscious waves down past her shoulders.

The 43-year-old shares Honor and Haven with her husband, Cash Warren, as well as their six-year-old son, Hayes.

With Honor growing up and approaching her graduation, Jessica revealed that she's not ready to let her firstborn go just yet.

© Instagram The actress shares her three kids with her husband, Cash Warren

When asked by E! News how she'll feel when Honor flies the nest, she replied, "Please don't say that. I think that's going to be terrible."

"And I'm going to be sad about it, but she's such a good girl. I'm so proud of her."

The pair worked hard on their relationship during Honor's teenage years; Jessica revealed that they even went to therapy, which brought them closer than ever.

© Instagram She revealed that the pair have been to therapy to work on their relationship

"Honor was probably 11, and we were arguing all the time about dumb stuff," she said in an interview with Real Simple in 2023.

"And I was like, I don't want to live like this. This is not fun. I didn't want us to have a wedge between us."

She continued: "As her mother, when I say something, she's going to hear it as an argument or as me trying to control her."

© Getty Jessica was inspirted to start her brand, Honest Company, because of Honor

"I wanted there to be someone who could explain things in a way I couldn't. What I said to Honor was, 'I want to be a better parent to you, and this is your forum to basically talk about everything that gets on your nerves that I do.'"

Jessica's firstborn was actually the inspiration for starting her brand, Honest Company, after she reacted to baby detergent while pregnant with Honor.

Worried that her baby would have the same reaction, the mother of three created gentle and safe products for all.