Jenna Bush Hager poses with lookalike eldest daughter in sweet family celebration for 43rd birthday

Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her 43rd birthday in the most heartfelt and family-centered way, surrounded by her children, husband Henry Hager, and a whole lot of cupcakes.The Today show host gave fans a glimpse into her special day through sweet photos shared on Instagram and opened up further about her celebrations during her segment with Hoda Kotb.

With her three kids, Mila, 11, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5, leading the charge, Jenna's birthday was a mix of thoughtful gifts, surprises, and even a little chaos — as any mother of three would expect.

In the Instagram snaps, Jenna is seen beaming alongside her eldest daughter Mila, who holds a tray of colorful cupcakes.

The warm family moment highlighted the close bond Jenna shares with her children. A second photo captured the Today host blowing out a candle on a cupcake, with Hal sitting on her lap, his head turned away from the camera in what Jenna later described as "a little meltdown moment."

Reflecting on the day, Jenna expressed her gratitude in the caption, writing, "Feeling so grateful for all the love... really soaking it in." She carried that sentiment into the next day's Today with Hoda & Jenna, where she shared the touching — and humorous — birthday gifts her children had prepared for her.

© Instagram Jenna celebrates her 43rd birthday with family

"They made me a poster where they wrote that they were each giving me coupons," Jenna told Hoda, laughing at the creativity behind the gifts.

"Hal's was that he would go to bed early, which is honestly the best gift you could get from a five-year-old. Poppy's was for a foot massage — but then she changed her mind because she thought it would be gross and decided on a hand massage instead."

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager with husband Henry Hager and their kids Mila, Poppy and Hal while on the family's summer vacation in Texas

As for Mila, the eldest sibling, she stepped up with a more practical gift: "Four free babysitting moments," Jenna revealed with a laugh, adding, "I'm holding her to it."

Jenna also shared how her family orchestrated a surprise for her. "They made me go away so they could decorate and get everything ready," she explained, before describing the thoughtful touches they added to her day. "It's moments like these where you feel so lucky to have such a wonderful family."

© Instagram Mila and Poppy while on the family's summer vacation in Texas

The birthday festivities extended beyond cupcakes and coupons. Jenna revealed that her husband Henry surprised her with a themed dinner party to mark the occasion. "We put up our Christmas tree last night, and Henry did something very sweet for me," she said. "He planned a dinner party that was murder mystery-themed. I've always wanted to do one of those where you solve a mystery."

When Hoda asked who won the game, Jenna admitted with a laugh, "I don't even know! It's not really about winning or losing; it's about figuring out who the murderer is. It was so much fun."

Jenna Bush Hager with her three kids and husband Henry

Jenna's twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, also celebrated her 43rd birthday on the same day, making the milestone even more special. The sisters have always shared a close bond, and Jenna reflected on how they've grown together while navigating life, family, and their respective careers.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, Jenna shared her plans for a joint celebration with her kids. "On Wednesday before Thanksgiving, we'll do a joint party for the kids. Don't you think birthdays are really for the kids?" she asked Hoda. "They'll celebrate, and Mila wants to make a cake."

Parenting is a topic Jenna often discusses candidly, and she's been open about her approach to raising kind, empathetic children. Last year, she told viewers on Today that kindness is the trait she values most in her kids. "I spend almost all my time in parenting trying to raise kind kids," she said at the time. "I don't care if they're number one in their class or go to great schools. I just want them to be the type of kids that are kind."

Jenna's birthday celebration coincided with exciting news about her next chapter on Today. With Hoda set to step down from the show in January 2025 to spend more time with her children, Jenna will be taking the reins of her own fourth-hour segment, Today with Jenna & Friends. The show will feature a rotating cast of guest co-hosts, giving Jenna the chance to shine as the primary host while continuing to bring her trademark warmth and relatability to viewers.

As Jenna wrapped up her birthday reflections, she shared how much the milestone meant to her. "Birthdays are a fun time to take stock and say, 'Wow, look at how lucky I am.' I felt that way this year," she said, adding, "I really did feel so grateful for all the people in my life."