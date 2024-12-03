Ryan Reynolds includes nod to four kids with Blake Lively in tender family update with rare photos

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating a big family birthday — his mom Tammy Reynolds is officially 80! And the star is sparing no thought when it comes to paying her tribute.

The Canadian-American star, 48, took to his Instagram page with a compilation of the many memories he's shared with his mom, from family vacations to Mint commercials together.

He also included a snap of his wife Blake Lively with Tammy, plus an edited shot of her sporting several fake tattoos alongside her son while attending the TIME 100 event. Take a look at their close (and hysterical) bond highlighted in the clip below...

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy joins him in commercial for Aviation Gin

"Tam Tam is 80!!!" he sweetly penned in a message alongside the compilation. "Wishing my mom the happiest birthday. I still remember the first time I saw her."

It was then that Ryan launched into a retelling of E.T. with his mom, and to his credit, he also included a pair of stills from the '80s classic in his post to drive home the hilarious point.

"I was sitting in the backyard one night, holding a flashlight and dozing off. Suddenly she just came waddling out of the shed. It scared the [expletive] out of me. Later she waddled back into her spacecraft and left earth forever even though I saw her like four times today alone."

© Instagram Ryan paid tribute to his mother Tammy on her 80th birthday

He concluded, with a nod to his four children with Blake as well: "Happy Birthday mom. You are the best mom. We love you. Your grandbabies love you. Most importantly, @thehughjackman loves you."

Even his The Adam Project and Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Jennifer Garner chimed in with a comment: "You have the best mom, @vancityreynolds. Happy birthday, Tam Tam!"

And, of course, best friend Hugh Jackman played into the bit as well, sharing some photos of himself with Tammy and posting: "Happy Birthday to the one and only, Tam Tam! Patrick, Terry, Jeff and I love you so much. And of course, your emergency, stand-in son, Ray. Rolf…? Ryan?" to which Ryan simply responded: "Blasphemer!"

© Instagram He, of course, kept things comedic as well with some edited photos

Ryan is the youngest of four brothers, with his mother Tammy and late father James also welcoming sons Patrick, Jeff and Terry, all of whom remain close with their famous younger sibling and their mom.

Tammy, in particular, is extremely close with her son and his Hollywood friends, often seen attending red carpets with Ryan, most recently the It Ends With Us premiere in New York to support her daughter-in-law, even cozying up to her co-star Brandon Sklenar.

© Instagram Hugh also posted a birthday shoutout to his best friend's mother

Last year, when Ryan was appointed to the Order of British Columbia, his brothers and his mom were by his side to support him in his native Vancouver, and he paid tribute to his family in a social media post soon after.

"Receiving the Order of British Columbia is the [honor] of a lifetime. I could have been born anywhere but I had the dumb and incredible luck to be made in Vancouver," he penned.

"Huge thanks to my three older brothers, Patrick, Terry and Jeff as well as my mom, Tammy… we're always there for each other. No matter what. Love you."