Taylor Swift makes heartwarming first appearance since ending Eras Tour — and it's so kind

Taylor Swift has made her first appearance since her Eras Tour extravaganza came to an end.

Days after ending her final show in Vancouver, and one day before her milestone 35th birthday, the "Evermore" singer was spotted visiting Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Eras Tour, which began in March of last year, came to an end after 149 shows across 21 countries, and it ultimately grossed over $2 billion, the first tour to ever do so.

In a photo shared across social media from her visit, Taylor is seen wearing a coordinating green plaid MiuMiu ensemble paired with tights and knee-high boots, and an adorable Golden Retriever is laying down next to her.

After the photo was shared on social media, fans were quick to comment on it, with on writing: "So lovely," as others followed suit with: "She looks gorgeous as usual," and: "Nice gesture," as well as: "So cute and kind."

The hospital is of course in Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce's homebase, and that of his Kansas City Chiefs.

Though the tight-end wasn't in attendance at the last ever Eras Tour show, and was instead playing against the Los Angeles Charges, which the Chiefs won 19-17, he did attend several others.

Moreover, Taylor did make a sweet nod to him during the final song, "Karma," singing: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," instead of the original "Karma is the guy on the screen."

© John Medina The Eras Tour started in March 2023

He later also gushed about the incredible feat and achievement that it was during an episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce.

© Emma McIntyre/TAS24 It came to an end after almost two years

"Shout-out to Tay," he said. "The unbelievable Eras Tour has finally come to an end."

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis at the US Open in September

"Shout-out to everybody that was a part of that show," he further said, noting: "Obviously, it's her music, her tour and everything but that was a full production, man."

"It was the best tour in the world because of a lot of people," he went on, though cheekily added: "And mostly because of Taylor."